The new Global AIFinTech 100 recognizes technology companies that use artificial intelligence to transform financial services





The world’s most innovative solution provider developing artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning technologies to solve challenges and improve the efficiency of financial services has been named on the AIFinTech 100 list today.

London, September 7, 2021 / PRNewswire /-Financial institutions aim to open up new revenue growth opportunities, minimize operating costs, and automate manually focused processes by digitizing As a result, the use of AI and data analytics has increased significantly over the past few years in operations.

The financial services organization is the customer’s demand for digital services and the home.

The potential economic impact on the banking industry of successfully integrating AI into operations is expected to reach hundreds of billions of dollars over the next few years.

AIFinTech100 was created to identify the 100 most innovative companies developing AI applications in financial services that every financial institution needs to know when developing a digital transformation strategy.

Outstanding companies were selected by a panel of industry experts and analysts who reviewed a survey of more than 1,000 FinTech companies conducted by professional data and research firm FinTech Global.

“AIFinTech100 is an essential source of information for senior management to help identify the most innovative artificial intelligence companies in areas such as insurance, banking, investment and transactions, lending, customer experience, compliance and fraud prevention.” , Richard Sachar said. Director of FinTech Global.

The major companies that have been awarded the location on the list are:

Actico: An international provider of software for intelligent automation and digital decisions in financial services.

The story continues

BehavioSec: A technology leader in behavioral biometrics and continuous authentication, protecting millions of users and billions of transactions.

ComplyAdvantage: A global leader in ultra-large risk management designed to help ultra-growth companies find, minimize and eliminate the threat of financial crime.

Dubber: The world’s leading integrated call recording and voice AI platform.

Earnix: A leading provider of predictive analytics using state-of-the-art Al / ML, providing dynamic pricing and personalized products to global insurers and banks.

Muinmos: An award-winning AI-powered client onboarding platform that will onboard retail, professional and institutional clients worldwide within 3 minutes.

NICE Actimize: An innovative technology provider of financial crime, risk and compliance solutions for global financial institutions.

Quant Infinity: A FinTech company specializing in data science that develops algorithmic trading solutions based on AI and machine learning.

Quantiphi: AI’s first award-winning digital engineering company, helping companies transform their industry value chains by rethinking their businesses with data and AI.

Tolerant AI: A provider of automated financial process monitoring and protection.

Turing Technology: A technology company that uses breakthrough AI to redefine and reinvent active investment management.

A complete list of AIFinTech100 can be found at www.AIFinTech100.com. More detailed information about the company can be downloaded for free from the website.

