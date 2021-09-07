Town Gown Conference Promotes Continuous Collaboration and Happiness | VTx





There is no secret. A strong relationship between the university and the town benefits the collective community.

Virginia Tech’s town gown relations are consistently ranked at the top of the nation. Each year, six forums strengthen relationships, call for collaboration, and ensure that communication lines are already widespread in the event of a pandemic or other challenge.

These conferences will foster, deepen and maintain our interrelationships with Blacksburg Vice Town Manager Steve Ross, who will be co-chairing the rally for the 13th year of Student Affairs Vice President. Frank Shushok Jr. said. While learning and discussing important topics, we also remembered that we are the most prosperous single community when working together.

Over the years, Ross has often described collaboration as friendship, communication, and service for improving towns and universities.

Meetings are open to anyone who wants to attend from the university or the surrounding community.

Student voice plays an important role. Members of the Virginia Tech Student Life Council participate in discussions with experts, community members, and town and university leaders.

According to Shushok, our topic is based on the interests and feedback of the participants. This year’s lineup has many interesting themes on important issues such as early childhood education and personal and community well-being, such as construction projects and recreational opportunities. The conversation is about what affects us all, whether we work or study at Virginia Tech, live in the community, or both.

In many respects, the topic complements that student issues focus on happiness and have a broad understanding, as outlined by the Gallup organization. The five key elements of Gallup are physical, financial, social, career, and community well-being. While the well-being initiative has been at the forefront for several years, the pandemic has exclamated the need for continued cooperation in building personal and collective well-being.

The six conference topics for 2021-22 are:

Great Outdoors and New River Valley, September 16th. Happiness: Healthy Community Structure, October 21st. Strengthening off-campus life, December 2nd. Support for families and their childcare needs, February 17th. Affordable housing puzzles, March 17th. Construction project transforming Blacksburg and Virginia Tech, April 21st.

The meeting is scheduled from 6 pm to 7:30 pm at the Multipurpose Library on the ground floor of the dormitory in the New Creativity and Innovation District next to Donaldson Brown’s Graduate Life Center between Kent and Otei Streets. ..

Those who are effectively interested in participating should send an RSVP to Sandy Gautier ([email protected]), Executive Assistant to the Vice President of Student Affairs, to receive the Zoom Link.

According to Ross, we hope to bring us together, learn from the experience of the last 18 months, and strengthen our town gown relationship more than ever.

Attendees will never be disappointed and leave, Shushok said. Participants truly enjoy being together and are especially grateful for this opportunity after a substantial meeting of the year. I was happy to be able to come back together, learn and work together.

Tammy Trip Screenplay Work

