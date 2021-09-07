Statistical innovation has the potential to enhance global clinical trials





The population of low- and middle-income countries faces an imbalance in global illness, further complicating efforts to catch up with other parts of the world in terms of economic development and other progress. According to Cytel experts, innovations in statistical methods may help researchers overcome these and other obstacles to conducting research in such areas.

Kyle Wathen, Vice President of Science Strategy and Innovation at Cytel, said with recent advances in innovative clinical trial design, this allows organizations to bring more new therapies to market faster and more cost-effectively. I shared it with Outsourcing-Pharma about how it can help.

OSP: How do you think the clinical research industry has addressed the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic?

KW: It’s really worth noting that companies and regulators have worked together to design and complete effective vaccine trials on an unprecedented timescale. This pandemic, which most of us have never experienced before, has brought the industry together to bring some very effective vaccines to market very quickly.

COVID-19 has allowed businesses to adopt innovative technology to remove the time and resource barriers they face. If an organization previously supported (or tolerated) traditional trial-and-error methods, regardless of flaws, this urgent and urgent need requires organizations to seek new designs and statistical methods. was.

For example, clinical trials incorporating Bayesian technology are being developed with rapid and effective results. These are just the first steps in exploring what innovative statistical methods and clinical trial software offer. After COVID-19 resigned from the history book, there are long-term benefits.

OSP: As vaccine deployments progress and the pandemic appears to be nearing its end, what challenges do we need to address?

KW: COVID-19 affects every element of our lives and can have a lasting impact on a patient’s health, whether or not the patient is infected with the virus. As a result of patients being forced to postpone treatment and medical appointments, there is already a change in the patient’s population.

This affects the exam in a radical way. This is because it can be difficult to compare these results with previous study data as patients enter the study more advanced. This can affect the way decisions are made in the clinical trial design process. As patients enter trials for more advanced disease, the design process needs to be adjusted to account for these potential patient drifts.

It is not just the target disease that affects the outcome. We already know that mental health problems are increasing during the pandemic. Conditions such as anxiety and depression can change a patient’s quality of life and, coupled with the progression of a larger illness, are expected to affect clinical trials. However, the impact is very difficult to predict. The pandemic is certainly not in the rearview mirror, but you’ll feel the impact in the coming years.

OSP: Why are the Cytel team and their partners seeking statistical innovation to mobilize improvements in clinical research?

KW: Traditional approaches to clinical trial design are based on very old models and approaches that were not even created for medical research. In the competition to bring new drugs to market, organizations are under pressure to design trials faster and deliver results faster. This allows the team to jump directly to the trial-and-error model, make simplified assumptions (which may not be valid), and avoid some of the complexity associated with exploring innovative designs. ..

Of course, this complexity is a major barrier. Fast-paced clinical programs often do not take months or years to explore new designs and adopt the deep statistical expertise needed to carry out these plans.

Therefore, to meet deadlines, biostatisticians took a small selection of available designs and tested them in limited clinical scenarios. However, this approach is much more effective and ignores the big picture of the design that can help the test achieve its goals faster and more efficiently.

Today, the recent explosive growth in cloud-based computing power allows test design analysis to be completed in hours, which could have taken weeks or months. This significant development removes the barrier to the highly complex research of potential study designs that have the potential to make research more efficient and effective.

We know that statistical innovation creates more efficient clinical trial models that can produce better results. Statistical innovation goes beyond what has been done by assessing test design and operation under realistic conditions and simulating potential data that matches expected test data. You can actually add valuable insights.

OSP: Which approach can help you achieve these improvements?

KW: Overall, we have a better understanding of natural history and the progression of natural diseases, and using these data in clinical trials for design and operation will provide more accurate predictive simulations. Relevant historical data can be used to break the original assumptions and get an accurate picture of how the exam can proceed in these situations. Designing the test in other ways can lead to incorrect decisions and inefficient and inefficient tests. No one wants a good treatment to fail in a clinical trial because of the design of the clinical trial.

OSP: How do clinical research challenges vary from region to region?

Kyle Wathen, Vice President of Science Strategy and Innovation, Cytel

KW: Similar clinical trial design challenges apply to all regions, but some regions have additional challenges. Regardless of where the study is conducted, it should be well thought out and focused on addressing the underlying purpose of the exam. Bridging studies have a role to play in regional trials and can provide an understanding of variability using statistical models and underlying biological data.

However, there are additional challenges when conducting randomized clinical trials in low- and middle-income countries. In many cases, trials are not properly planned or provided to meet the needs of these regions, making it difficult to recruit qualified patients, collect robust data, and improve results.

We believe that statistical innovations such as Bayesian law and platform trials are uniquely positioned to support these issues. Making trials more efficient and cost-effective while increasing patient safety by simultaneously assessing multiple treatments across the geographic region and understanding that they provide historical data and context. I can.

OSP: What is an Adaptive Platform Trial? Does this approach improve operational and trial results?

KW: Platform trials are a type of design structure that allows the evaluation of multiple treatments and treatment combinations in heterogeneous populations. This design also allows new treatments to be added when conducting trials.

The Adaptive Platform Trial goes one step further by enabling the application of predefined adaptations based on accumulated patient data. When designing, configuring, and initiating an adaptive platform trial, plan the trial so that you can evaluate treatments that do not yet exist.

This approach has many advantages. First, evaluating multiple treatments in a single trial improves operational efficiency. If you can test three or more different treatments, it is much more efficient to set up the trial. The site is more interested in participating if it knows that there are a wide range of opportunities for additional treatments to be added.

However, the biggest benefit is firmly in the patient. As the trial progresses, innovative statistical analysis and modeling can realize the benefits of randomization and treatment comparison in smaller controls. This means that as the trial progresses, fewer and fewer patients will be treated with controls.

This was just one way to adapt the trial, and great studies with subgroups of patients were also seen. For example, if a patient responds well to treatment, the algorithm increases the likelihood that the new patient will receive effective treatment.

Using advanced statistical techniques, we find that the trials are flexible to address the patient’s needs and the patient’s response to treatment. Of course, the indications are pre-specified at the beginning of the exam, so you will not be off course at any time. The trial only adapts to the predefined qualifications determined during the design phase.

Designing a test of this nature requires incredible expertise and experience in both frequency-based and Bayesian methods. However, decision-making tools during testing can accelerate the creation and evaluation of designs that lead to these complex yet highly efficient and effective tests, adding biometricians to the design process. Can be added.

OSP: How does increasing adoption of the Bayesian approach help improve the operation and results of clinical trials?

KW: The adaptive Bayesian method is the most natural way to notify and adapt the course of trials, including historical and trial data, to provide a more intuitive interpretation of the results. Adaptive trials use the Bayesian technique to allow changes within the considered trial.

Clinical trial managers can quickly determine if treatment is more beneficial than controls, giving them the flexibility to move resources and patients to more effective trials as needed. It can also be compared directly with available treatments and the study can be discontinued early if the new drug is shown to be less effective.

In addition, Bayesian techniques can be used to create statements that can be easily and accurately interpreted by many, including those who are not highly trained in statistics. For example, the Bayesian approach can make statements such as the 98% chance that a new treatment will be more effective than a control. You could not make this type of statement using the traditional method.

OSP: Is there anything else you would like to share about your innovative clinical trial design?

KW: One of the most important things the industry needs to tackle is how we see the role of biostatisticians in clinical trials. Clinical trial design should be a team effort with integrated biostatisticians as a central part of the team, along with clinical, operational, and patient support groups.

Biostatisticians have been plagued by limited methods and computational power. This means that they can only explore a few design options and are often consulted only at the beginning and end of the exam. Removing these barriers has been an important focus for us in developing the technology platform that enables us.

With innovative statistical methods and the ease and power of cloud-based computing, biostatisticians evaluate vast design spaces and explore innovative designs for more effective trials that provide faster treatment. can.

For example, our Solara system is a clinical strategy platform that not only provides this immense computing power, but also a collaborative workspace that enables cross-functional discussions during study selection. This framework provides biostatisticians with a comprehensive view of each potential study design under consideration, the benefits and success factors of all designs, and the impact of each on the study procedure. Visualization tools can help you reach team consensus on the most effective exam designs.

Biostatisticians are freed from more manual statistical tasks as organizations adopt the ideas of innovation groups (a diverse team of stakeholders from across clinical trial design and operational spaces) and access the tools needed for high-speed simulation. And you can step into the strategic space. Value for the design and operation of clinical trials.

To do this, organizations need to move away from the spirit of designing research in a way that is always done. Finding better, faster, and more efficient ways to design trials is more likely to ultimately identify life-saving therapies.

