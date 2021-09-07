The Faculty of Engineering shares a strategic vision for transformative learning, growth and leadership | VTx





As complexity increases and new opportunities emerge, the world needs more engineers who can act as technology leaders and innovators to meet dynamic global challenges. Virginia Tech is guided by a mission and vision focused on attracting and educating ambitious engineers ready to make a difference in the Commonwealth and the World, and a unique role to play in meeting this need. Is responsible for.

Julia M, Director of Engineering at Paul and Dorothea Torgersen. Ross recently shared with the Virginia Tech Visitors Committee up-to-date information on the university’s progress towards some important initiatives to support its mission. Backed by the process of implementing strategic engineering plans, Ross looked back on important outcomes, outlining priorities for the next few years.

As the largest university with 12 faculties and a program that spans two schools, the number of enrolled engineering students increased to approximately 11,500 in 2020. The growing popularity and scale of universities has led leadership to consider ways to approach effective scale methods, including growth. Ross describes access to learning opportunities that are important to all students.

She said experiential learning acts as a bridge between basic concepts and applied knowledge. For engineering students, these experiences can take the form of internships, co-operatives, undergraduate studies, study abroad, industry-sponsored design projects, or other programs. In order for more students to benefit from these experiences, they need to support increased offers while lowering barriers to participation.

Last year, the university participated in the Virginia Tech Pilot Program for Career Bridge Experiential Learning. This is a new university initiative focused on providing all students with equitable access to experiences that help bridge academic learning and professional practice. Analyzing these relationships between curriculum and career preparation will continue to be an area of ​​continuous focus for the university, Ross said, recently to support, recognize and reward educational excellence. Consistent with the internal efforts of.

Universities also continue to align their educational mission with research firms, focusing on identifying distinct areas of research for strategic investment and the potential to establish interdisciplinary curriculum spines. These initiatives will leverage undergraduates to expand areas such as data-driven technology and health sciences by leveraging the university’s extensive research portfolio, which spent a total of more than $ 263.7 million in external research spending during fiscal year 2020. Increase opportunities for graduate students.

Graduate education will continue to be the focus of the university, according to Ross, but the Innovation Campus will drive the growth of the program in line with the state’s Tech Talent Investment initiative. These graduate degree courses in computer science and computer engineering span both Blacksburg and Innovation campuses Alexandria, and the university will begin construction on its first academic building this month. The university recently hired faculty in both the Blacksburg and Washington, DC metropolitan areas to support growth associated with the Tech Talent Investment initiative.

The Innovation Campus, led by the first Vice President and Executive Director of Lance Collins, has set a bold goal of becoming the most diverse graduate technology program in the country, so engineering is also partnering with the program to represent the university’s diversity. I am enhancing my sexuality. ..

Inclusiveness is one of our core values, Ross said. This allows you to facilitate collaboration while learning from the unique experiences and perspectives of others. It is imperative that our universities and engineering fields look like the federal and global communities we serve. Starting here in the classroom or lab will help us move the boundaries of engineering in a way that benefits all of us.

As part of these efforts, the university has developed several programs, Mastering Your Future and Step to the Doctorate, that focus on helping students navigate the graduate application process and professional development opportunities. Did. Hosted through the Center for Engineering Diversity, these programs complement universities that are expanding their relationships with partner institutions such as Virginia State University and Norfolk State University. The university has also restructured its undergraduate scholarship awards to focus on a multi-year commitment to support recruitment and retention.

Perhaps the most visible sign of engineering progress is that the university can be seen expanding its campus footprint and physical presence, Ross said. Eight capital projects are currently underway, and the capabilities and potential offered by universities to expand and improve their physical infrastructure are set to increase dramatically over the next few years.

Notable projects include the refurbished and expanded Holden Hall, home to programs in materials science and engineering, mining and mineral engineering, which will be open to students in the fall of 2022. The facility welcomes computer science programs and faculty. In addition, Randolph Hall, which currently houses multiple engineering departments and programs, offers a complete replacement with 284,000 square feet of space.

When starting the strategic planning process a few years ago, the Strategic Planning Commission identified the lack of proper physical infrastructure as one of the university’s greatest weaknesses, Ross said. These capital projects lay a strong foundation for influential programs and research activities for the next generation of Hokie engineers.

Just as the university’s physical infrastructure has benefited from improvements, its support infrastructure has also become an important focus, especially in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Based on feedback from faculty and staff, the university strives to maintain positive flexibility in the work schedules and arrangements created by the pandemic while addressing concerns about overall work-life balance.

It was a difficult year in many ways, but engineering has made great strides in its strategic planning, Ross said. Through this deliberate and sustainable work, we are confident that our university will continue to be a leader in positive change in our field at Virginia Tech and throughout higher education.

