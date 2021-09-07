Center on Rural Innovation selects Paso Robles for technical assistance





Paso Robles City and Hispanic Business Association Participate in Rural Innovation Initiative with a wholly owned investment

Center on Rural Innovation (CORI) is a national non-profit organization that promotes comprehensive rural prosperity through a digital economy ecosystem that supports the creation of scalable entrepreneurship and technology employment, and is a future rural innovation initiative cohort. Announced four rural communities selected to receive full investment participation in.

With the support of the Siegel Family Endowment, these communities strive to build a comprehensive digital economy that supports and services local blacks, indigenous peoples, Hispanics, Latinos, and people of color. Continue. This opportunity is worth $ 30,000 per community and supports the work being done by: Paso Robles, California. Chambers County, Alabama; Sierra Vista, Arizona; Liberal, Kansas.

“Each community we choose brings its own set of assets, partnerships between sectors, and diverse leadership to the table,” said sister organization Rural Innovation Strategies, Inc. Leah Taylor, Head of Digital Economy Development at (RISI), said. CORI. “Our team is excited to work with each team to develop a digital economic strategy that creates conditions for color community members to be an active driving force and participate in homemade digital jobs and startups. I am. “

Katy Knight, Executive Director of the Siegel Family Endowment, said: “We are proud to partner with CORI and RISI on the Rural Innovation Initiative to support these four communities, which are the tools and skills to be meaningfully involved in a rapidly evolving society. , And provide the residents with an opportunity. “

From this fall to the winter to spring of 2022, CORI and RISI will work closely with local leaders to implement technical assistance efforts through the Rural Innovation Initiative. The main organizations in each community are:

Paso Robles, CA: Sierra Vista, Arizona and Paso Robles, Kochise County and Hispanic Business Association: Arizona Regional Economic Development Foundation, Chambers County, Alabama: Chambers County Development Authority, Liberal and Seward County, Kansas: Seward County Development Corporation

CORI attracted attention from more than 40 rural communities across the country before conducting interviews and making selections. The selection process prioritized white non-Hispanic communities with a population of 60% or less. The selected communities have a population of 5,000 to 50,000 and provide fiber internet or broadband services to at least 75% of the population in the downtown area rather than in the suburbs of the city, with higher education institutions in the area.

CORI and Siegel Family Endowment began working together for the first time in 2017, when the Foundation promised to support CORI’s kindergarten-to-high school curriculum implementation and technology startup accelerators in Springfield, Vermont. The financial relationship between CORI and the Siegel Family Endowment was updated in 2019 to advance the pilot program developed in collaboration with the Department of Economic Development. This work has expanded CORI’s footprint to more than 12 rural communities nationwide, based on strategies developed during the Springfield Pilot Program. With further support from the Siegel Family Endowment in 2020, CORI has been able to expand its activities and provide more services to this growing rural community.

About the author: News staff

The news staff at Paso Robles Daily News wrote and edited this article from local contributors and press releases. News staff can be contacted at [email protected]

