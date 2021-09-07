Microsoft Start is a personalized news feed designed for Windows 11, mobile and more.





Today, Microsoft is releasing Microsoft Start, a personalized news feed that integrates with Windows 11 and is accessible online and on iOS and Android. Microsoft Start is very similar to the MSN feeds and Microsoft News that currently exist. Microsoft has rebranded these to Microsoft Start and integrated the feed into the Windows 11 widget section and the Windows 10 taskbar.

Like Microsoft News, Microsoft Start includes news and media channels from over 1,000 publishers. Microsoft uses AI and machine learning algorithms to sort the news that users see and personalize content based on their interests and how they interact with it. It also includes human moderation, but it’s unclear how much editors will be involved, as Microsoft fired dozens of journalists and editors in Microsoft News and MSN organizations last year.

The new Microsoft Start logo will first appear on mobile.Image: Microsoft

Microsoft Start displays top stories, personalized recommendations, sports scores, or weather in your feed. This is a combination of recent Microsoft efforts with MSN, Microsoft News, and Windows 10 taskbar widgets. MSN will never go away, but Microsoft Start will be a new brand of Microsoft News.

The standalone website MicrosoftStart.com is accessible from all modern web browsers and the mobile version of Microsoft News will be rebranded to Microsoft Start. With the release of Windows 11 next month, Microsoft Start will also be available in widget format from the dedicated section of the new OS. Microsoft Edge also includes a Microsoft Start feed on a new tab page.

If you’re interested in trying out Microsoft Start, you can get it online now or from the iOS and Android mobile apps.

