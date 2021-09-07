The intersection of innovation and technology





Innovation is a much broader concept than just technology. It is important to accept that idea. However, it is also important to understand that technology is disrupting the boating industry.

Let’s start with how technology affects our most important product, the boat.

Boats are becoming floating computers. Digital switching and related software are a more reliable combination than mechanical components. It provides consumers with more information, gives them better control over their accessories and creates a better boating experience.

Telematics is also becoming more and more important. We are already using them to remotely diagnose boat problems. There are many examples of identifying potential boat problems before you realize you have a problem. By remotely updating multiple systems on the boat via telematics, you can perform regular maintenance on your dock without doing anything. In addition, boat owners expect basic location and status information about the boat to be available on their mobile devices, which telematics provides. Telematics is rapidly changing from “what you need” to “what you need.” They have significantly improved the boat ownership experience.

Active sensors make the boat easier to use and not only make it easier to drive, but also make it safer to operate. Accidents and operational risk decrease as the boat becomes more aware of its surroundings. Steering and docking techniques play a big role and boat insurance premiums should go down over time. In a wide range of applications, the Internet of Things will allow boats to connect to several sources, potentially paving the way for autonomous boats. And one day, I’ll be talking to the boat using conversational computing, as I do today with Apple’s Siri and Amazon’s Alexa.

Boats are already moving towards renewable propulsion, and this trend only increases. As batteries and charging systems evolve further, electric propulsion will become an obvious choice. Our innovation company, Watershed Innovation, already sells electric boats and is working with partners to develop hydrogen fuel cell boats. Having an electric boat will eventually become part of your home’s energy strategy. This is not a matter of someday. And when will you come early?

Finally, in the case of boats, technology makes it much easier for the boat industry to develop a pay-as-you-go model of shared access.

Technology, as well as the boat itself, will continue to revolutionize the way products are sold.

Technology has enabled more direct contact with current and potential customers in a consumer-rated way. Most boat companies employ a multi-channel customer communication approach that includes dealers, websites, social media, and mobile connectivity (text, etc.). Technology can move marketing to an omni-channel approach, providing consumers with seamless integration and a better buying experience. Also, as consumers want immediate answers to their questions, text-to-text communication from chat boxes and the web is expected.

Increased computing power reduces the cost of providing consumers with a virtual reality experience and is another expectation for boating consumers. VR is a great opportunity for the boat industry as potential customers can experience boat walkthroughs and demos from home.

Technology will level the marketing arena and enable industry beginners to use blogs, social media, and other marketing tools to create brand stories at significantly lower costs than they were ten years ago. This lower barrier to entry will increase the number of competitors in the boat industry, some of which will certainly disrupt existing companies in the industry.

Overall, the development of marketing technology is great for the industry because it can personalize the message and provide a more immersive experience for consumers. Successful people can build emotional bonds with their customers for the rest of their lives.

And technology influences the way we develop boats. The product development process in our industry has already been significantly improved by technology and is still in its infancy.

Computer-aided design, computational fluid dynamics, and product data management are all used in our industry today and will be more powerful and useful. 3D printing has sped up the development of prototype parts. The next big step in product development is designing through VR. It integrates with the CAD program and allows you to experience a new boat under development. With these tools, you can produce higher quality, higher performance and cheaper boats.

Technology continues to influence the way boats are manufactured. Again, increased computing power can reduce costs and benefit from the tools currently used in the automotive industry, but the low volume makes them more costly to the industry. (And our quantity is much smaller: a few years ago I toured the Honda plant in Ohio and the BMW plant in South Carolina; I was impressed by the important use of robotics. Each factory visited by produced more than 3,000 cars per day.)

Augmented reality quickly helps ensure that employees are doing their jobs correctly and helps improve the quality of their boats. And when 3D printing evolves beyond prototyping, we print the actual finished parts. Simple artificial intelligence applications are used in automobile manufacturing today and will eventually move to boat manufacturing.

These are just a few of the ways technology can influence the boating industry, but there are many others. For example, we have a team that uses data analysis to ensure that they are focused on the right information. Our team also implements technology that provides daily employee wages. This is the profit that employees immediately expect from every company. Technology makes us better in many ways.

We are confident that companies in our industry, perhaps well-known brands, will be out of business in the next few years as they cannot keep up with these and other upcoming changes. But those who embrace the upcoming changes will benefit in ways we can’t imagine now. Future changes will not only bring a lot of turmoil to our industry, but also to those who see the next few years as a great opportunity. We know that we are doing so.

Bill Yergin is the CEO of Correct Craft and the author of CEO Education.

