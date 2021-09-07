Riot and Zedd collaborate on Spectrum skinline, VALORANTs’ first audio-driven bundle





Riot Games has announced Spectrum, VALORANT’s first audio-driven skinline, created in collaboration with world-renowned DJ Zedd.

VALORANT has dozens of unique skin designs that are perfect for almost any aesthetic, from minimalist designs to futuristic bunch of colors. However, the new Spectrum Skinline takes a different approach, focusing first on sound design and finally on skin models.

For Spectrum, VALORANT’s senior weapon artist, Chris Stone, said he worked in the opposite direction, working on audio first, then VFX, and finally on the model. This required a bit of rethinking how to create regular skins, but it was a fun challenge for the team and we were able to develop the best skin possible.

Spectrum Skinline is a collaboration with world-class DJ and VALORANT enthusiast Zedd. The skinline was teased in a video of the national anthem of the first year earlier this summer, and fans waited patiently for the skin to be revealed. Zedd was deeper than fans expected and helped create the vision and feel of almost every sound in the bundle.

Senior sound designer Isaac Kikawa explained that Zedd provided Kikawa with a sound vision tailored to the VALORANT gameplay space. This sounds like Zedd, but created something that matches the world of VALORANT.

Zedd and VALORANT sound designer Isaac Kikawa mixes custom audio effects at Riot Games Sound Studios. | Photos via Riot Games

It helps that Zedd is a brave enthusiast and an immortal ranked player.

When I first got VALORANT, I almost stopped playing all the other games. It was the perfect combination of my favorite games, Zed said. When I was young, I was crazy about Counter-Strike, and in recent years I’ve been playing a lot of Overwatch, but I felt like there was no room for a “clutch” moment. When I heard about VALORANT, I thought I could combine my love for my abilities with the resulting gameplay of games like Counter-Strike.

According to VALORANT’s senior producer Preeti Khanolkar, the Spectrum bundle is one of the most ambitious and complex skinlines the team has ever created. The details across each skin brought multiple shit moments, and Zedd provided a fair amount of work to the unique sound of each weapon.

According to VALORANT art leader Sean Marino, the new skins are designed to be appealing to players as well. Even if the player isn’t familiar with Zedd or his brand, sci-fi and heavy-sounding skins are a great choice for players looking for a new skin bundle.

Spectrum skins are for everyone. | Images via Riot Games

The Spectrum bundle includes Phantom, Classic, Bulldog, Guardian, and Waveform Melee skins. The base version of each skin includes a custom model and an ADS reticle that changes color as you move. Level 2 adds custom muzzle flashes and firing audio, and the muzzle flashes change color as you move around the map.

Level 3 adds custom equipment and reload audio and visual effects, as well as accent colors that change as you move. This level also introduces custom inspection sounds that are different for each weapon and pulses that match the beats of other sounds. The unique inspection sound is called a sequence and emphasizes how much work has been done to create your own audio experience.

Level 4 adds two of the most exciting additions to the skinline: the kill banner and the finisher. The finisher creates the Zedd and VALORANT logos on top of the killed player and covers the area with a colorful experience reminiscent of a nightclub. The finisher changes color depending on where you spawn. If you need to release the bomb when you activate it, it’s slightly different.

The bundle also includes Spectrum Gun Buddy, Zedd Gun Buddy, Spectrum Player Card, and Spectrum Spray. Weapons and melee skins come in black, red, and purple / pink variations. Proximity skins also have custom inspection sounds that play their own songs.

The Spectrum Bundle opens the door for other artists to work with the VALROANT team to create a unique experience. Zedd is deeply involved in almost every step, allowing fans to see the hard work and dedication of the finished product. Perhaps another popular artist will follow the same path in the future.

The Spectrum bundle is priced at 10,700 VP and is in the Exclusive Edition price range. Be sure to buy the bundle before it’s too late.

