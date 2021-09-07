Water Cooler: How Five Organizations Set Up a Technical Training Program





Editor’s Note: This article is part of a water cooler, a regular column for technology executives to digest, discuss, and discuss. Next: What digital skills do you expect from IT job seekers? Please contact us by email from here.

September will be another grade for students, but aerial academia and new semester commercials also remind IT departments of the need for continuous learning.

To keep up with the pace of technological evolution, IT workers need continuous certification and acquisition of new skills. Once you master the cloud migration, you will be repatriated. Early automation skills can lead to influential transformation, but the next iteration of RPA or machine learning requires deeper insight.

Employees can use their free time to expand their professional skill sets, but workplace talent programs retain talent and tailor their knowledge to the business. CIO Dive asked five technology executives how they designed a technology training program within their organization to meet their future skill needs.

(The comments below have been lightly edited for length and clarity.)

Mike Vance, Vice President of Technology Services at Resultant

“Often, multiple people on an IT team are working towards the same certification at the same time, so people form groups to study and work together on the material.”

Mike Vance

Vice President of Technology Services at Resultant

At Resultant, we strive to make training and professional development a collaborative effort between employees and organizations, rather than defining a path to be inherited. This approach allows employees to create courses for their own growth and play a supporting role in providing the resources and tools they need in the process.

For example, it supports a myriad of certifications. Often, multiple people on an IT team are working towards the same certification at the same time, so people form groups to study and work with materials.

Group settings regularly train to support knowledge of new technologies and skills. For example, when we added Google expertise to our team in early 2021, we trained on various Google solutions as a team. We also hold client service training as a multi-class session for employees of our managed services team to support consistent client-centric service practices.

Lance French, Senior Vice President of Business Technology, Salesforce

“We are constantly innovating to meet our customers’ digital needs. It is important to evolve our training programs so that people can understand how to use the latest technological advances.”

Reims French

Salesforce Business Technology SVP

Pandemics have changed the way we live, work and do business. This is undoubtedly accelerating digital growth within companies and IT departments around the world, and companies are rapidly accelerating digital transformation to keep their businesses prosperous.

In the process of this transformation, it is imperative that employees acquire the skills they need to succeed in the new digital-first world. Employees want to learn at work to improve their skill sets and careers, but have less opportunity to develop their skills outside the office. According to a recent Salesforce survey, 59% of the US workforce have had less access to learning at work since the pandemic.

Salesforce offers employees and people outside the company the opportunity to learn new Salesforce, technology, business, and soft skills for today’s digital jobs. Trailhead, Salesforce’s free online learning platform, helps everyone learn skills and advance their careers within the Salesforce ecosystem. …

We are constantly innovating to meet our customers’ digital needs, and it is important to evolve our training programs so that people can understand how to use the latest technological advances.

Through employee research and feedback, you can meet learning opportunities and address the challenges that employees face every day. With that feedback in mind, we can provide relevant and effective training opportunities that employees can digest and apply to their work immediately.

Lorena Martinez, Head of Product Program Management on eBay

“InventWeek2021 is an employee idea incubator and invention program that envisions the future of your eBay platform.”

Lorena Martinez

Head of Program Management for eBay Products

Invent Week 2021 is an employee idea incubator and invention program that illustrates the future of your eBay platform. We look ahead to what will happen next and inspire and encourage employees to realize their ideas for tomorrow.

Invent Week includes opportunities to showcase idea sessions, suggestion presentations, the latest innovations, and influence the features and tools added to the roadmap.

In 2021, more than 500 ideas were submitted from around the world and more than 2,000 employees participated in the innovation incubator.

Miles Ward, CTO of SADA

“In 10 weeks, professionals will advance training programs, learn new modules, meet top tech executives and business leaders, and confidently prepare to complete major cloud certifications.”

I lead a program at SADA called SADA University. Our mission is to recruit and educate individuals who are about to begin their careers in cloud computing.

SADA University has many goals, including expanding its larger cloud computing talent pool. Equally important, SADA University strives to bridge the gap between undervalued people / groups and meaningful employment opportunities.

With a focus on enabling businesses to use Google Cloud with SADA services, SADA University prepares and empowers people of all kinds to establish, grow and grow cloud credentials.

The SADA University curriculum is extensive and covers a wide range of cloud tools and technologies. Our latest cohort focused on data engineering and infrastructure.

Over a 10-week period, professionals will advance training programs, learn new modules, meet top tech executives and business leaders, and confidently prepare to complete major cloud certifications.

Ally Chief Information Officer, Data and Digital Officer, Sathish Muthukrishnan

“Ally also hosts a variety of in-house programs to attract technology employees, including hackathons, company-wide contests, dedicated learning and experimentation time, and” Innovation Friday. ” .. “

Satish Kumarishnan

Ally Chief Information Officer, Data and Digital Officer

Ally Tech Academy offers cloud and automation training classes, as well as master classes for training and developing new skills that employees are passionate about, and has partnered with many software providers to take advantage of these training programs. I am.

There are also dedicated innovation hubs like Ally Tech Labs. This allows us to repeat new technology trends and how to apply them to continue to provide our customers with a great experience.

Ally also hosts a variety of in-house programs to attract technology staff. This includes “Innovation Friday,” featuring hackathons, company-wide contests, dedicated learning and experimentation time, and monthly pitch sessions to drive innovation from scratch.

We partner with many universities and nonprofits, such as Girls Who Code and Womenin Technology, to interact with students and future technology professionals on interactive learning projects.

Ally also devised and sponsored the annual Moguls in the Making program, recruiting student entrepreneurs from the Historically Black Colleges for a week-long contest where the top three teams earn paid internships and scholarships. I participated.

