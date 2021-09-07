Data privacy chiefs say tech companies need to help fix cookie mess on the web.





The UK Privacy Watchdog has called on G7 peers to do something about the cookie consent pop-ups on websites that have become unavoidable after the EU’s General Data Protection Regulation came into force.

UK intelligence commissioner Elizabeth Denham has raised the issue of cookie consent at a meeting with G7 authorities today and will present a “vision of the future” that allows browser users to agree on cookies that are more meaningful than the current method. is.

The Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) wants G7 members to pressure technology giants to create browsers, software applications, and device settings. website. “

Many claimed that they could quickly access the content they wanted to see by simply clicking “Agree” in the popup. But by those who do, ICOs claim that it means they don’t have meaningful control over their personal data.

“There are nearly two billion websites, given the privacy preferences of the world, and no country can tackle this issue on its own,” Denham said in a statement.

“That’s why I’m calling on G7 colleagues to harness our convening power. Together, we work with technology companies and standards bodies to develop a coordinated approach to this challenge. can do.”

The G7 includes the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Japan, Germany, France, Italy, and the EU. This year, the UK will preside over the G7 Alliance.

Many people find cookie consent forms annoying, and research has shown that consent forms do not give consumers a meaningful choice.

According to a 2020 survey, most cookie consent forms do not comply with European GDPR regulations. Researchers also pointed out that the European Data Protection Authority (DPA) is not in compliance.

Most websites use a third-party consent management platform (CMP) to comply with cookie consent rules. Many of these services bypass the GDPR and eDirective requirements for explicit consent and instead include implicit consent.

Some EUDPAs have taken steps to enforce EU cookie consent rules. In December, France’s Data Privacy Watchdog CNIL fined Google and Amazon 100 million and 35 million in connection with the use of cookies on website visitors’ devices.

Privacy International, a privacy rights group, emphasized why CNIL’s decision to fine Google was valid. It wasn’t clear enough whether you could click the link to the mysteriously named “More Options” banner. “

However, the UK-based Open Rights Group has blamed the ICO’s appeal to G7 countries, working on cookie pop-ups and saying that the ICO itself needs to take action instead.

He called on the ICO to enforce the law according to its own conclusions.

“We’ve been waiting for the ICO to deal with this for over two years, and now they’re asking the G7 to do their job for them,” it said.

However, ICO believes that its appeal to fellow G7 privacy watchdogs will make a difference. “The ICO believes it could have a significant impact on the G7 authorities in encouraging technology companies and standards bodies to further develop and deploy privacy-oriented solutions to this issue,” he said. increase.

