Microsoft Launches Microsoft Start – TechCrunch, a Personalized News Service





In addition to integrating with other Microsoft products such as Windows 10 and 11 and the Microsoft Edge web browser, Microsoft today introduced a unique personalized news reading experience called Microsoft Start that can be used as both a website and a mobile app. To do. The feed combines content from news publishers, but with a customization system that helps Microsoft compete with the news browsing experience offered by rivals such as Apple and Google in a way that is tailored to the individual interests of the user. The company says there is. As a popular third party app such as Flipboard and SmartNews.

According to Microsoft, the product is based on the company’s legacy of using online and mobile consumer services such as MSN and Microsoft News. However, it does not replace MSN. Despite the launch of this new internal competitor, the service will continue to be available.

To use Microsoft Start, consumers can visit the standalone website MicrosoftStart.com, which runs on both Google Chrome and Microsoft Edge (not Safari), or download the Microsoft Start mobile app for iOS or Android.

The service also powers the Windows 10 taskbar news and interest experience and the Windows 11 widget experience. In Microsoft Edge[新しいタブ]Also available from the page.

At first glance, the Microsoft Start website is very similar to other online portals that offer a collection of news from various publishers, along with widgets such as weather, stocks, sports scores, and traffic. Click to read the article and you’ll see the syndicated version hosted in Microsoft’s domain. This version has a Microsoft Start top navigation bar at the top and an emoji response button below the heading.

Users can also react to the story with emoji while browsing the home page itself.

This emoji set is similar to what Facebook offers today, except that Microsoft replaced Facebook’s controversial laughing face emoji with a thinking face. (It’s worth noting that Facebook’s laughing face is being criticized for being used to openly ridicule posts and ridicule people, for example, tragedy such as Covid’s death. It’s the same with the story of a typical event.)

Microsoft has made another change to the emoji. After reacting to a story with an emoji, you’ll only see the emoji, not the top three and the total number of reactions.

However, while online web portals tend to be static aggregators of news content, Microsoft Start feeds are tailored to your interests in a number of different ways.

The user[パーソナライズ]With the click of a button, you’ll be taken to a page where you can manually add and remove interest from a variety of high-level categories such as News, Entertainment, Sports, Technology, Money, Finance, Travel, Health and Shopping. more. Alternatively, you can search for more specific or niche categories and interests. (For example, instead of “parenting”, “teenager parenting”.) This reminds us of a recent update Flipboard made to its own main page, the For You feed, which allows users to make similar choices. will do so.

Then, when users start browsing the Microsoft Start feed, they can also click a button to rate the article high or low and adjust the feed to their liking. According to Microsoft, over time, the more users are involved in the content, the more sophisticated the feed will be. The company says this customization leverages AI, machine learning, and human moderation.

Feeds, like other online portals, are supported by advertising. Scroll down to see one ad unit every few lines and the URL will have a green “ad” badge. Initially, these look primarily like product ads and are distinct from news content. Microsoft is expanding the advertising real estate it can offer with this launch as it does not shut down MSN and integrates this news service with many other products.

According to the iOS app privacy label, the data used to track users across third-party websites and apps includes the user ID. By comparison, Google News does not include a tracking section. Both Microsoft Start and Google News collect a large amount of “data linked to you” such as location, identifiers, search history, usage data, and contact information. However, the website itself links only to Microsoft’s general privacy policy.

Websites, apps and integrations will be rolled out today. (If you still can’t find the new app, it will be replaced by Microsoft News. Try scanning the QR code from your mobile device. I found that the app is currently published on iOS, but access Microsoft News from the link Yes. Android. Mileage may vary.)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://techcrunch.com/2021/09/07/microsoft-launches-a-personalized-news-service-microsoft-start/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos