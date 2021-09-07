Vanguard Multiplayer shows promise, but I’m not for sale





Call of Duty: Vanguard

Last week I spent a little over two hours playing Call Of Duty: Vanguards’ upcoming multiplayer map with other press and influencers / streamers / pros. Number of times.

I played several different modes on 4 different maps. This is explained in detail below. First, let’s talk about the mode, gunplay, and overall feel of Sledgehammer Games’ next World War II shooter. These impressions are clearly limited because they couldn’t access all or all modes of the 16 MP maps and couldn’t try all the different guns.

Gameplay, mode, combat pace

Sledgehammer and Activision have made us play several different modes. You’re probably familiar with things like Domination (getting and holding 3 points) and Kill Confirmed (TDM with a dog tag that you need to collect). The only new mode we played was patrol. This is basically a hardpoint, but the point always moves on the map on a track that is essentially invisible.

Patrol mode is a fun new twist that I really enjoyed. Stationary points are constantly moving and cannot be hunted down and defended. Therefore, it is a much more active game mode than Hardpoint. Enemies can come to you from all directions and you can jump to the defender. All of them are very chaotic.

I played these modes in 6v6 and big team modes. Vanguard has a new combat pacing system that is a bit confusing. This is a great way to determine the size of the team you need for a particular map. Combat pacing looks like this:

Tactical Classic 6v6 players experience an assault-balanced combat pace that provides ample space to breathe and many targets to kill. In the multiplayer beta, the number of players varies between 20-48 players. In the BlitzHigh action lobby, you can increase your strength.

In the demo session, I played Tactical and Blitz. Tactical is your classic 6v6 gameplay and is my favorite when it comes to Call of Duty games (unless I was talking about a special mode like Gun Fight or War Mode that I like more).

6v6 works pretty well on small maps, but at least one (Red Star) during the demo session was too big for such a small number of players. Later we played it in Blitz mode, and it felt too chaotic. Maybe the assault is just right. We will see.

I felt the gun play was pretty decent. The game is built on the same engine as Modern Warfare, so it has many similarities, such as double sprints and how the game feels as a whole. It’s a bit fast and may be a little unfounded Modern war has awkward realism in it It’s basically the opposite of the fast arcade style of the Cold War. I think the vanguard has fallen somewhere in the middle.

Call of Duty: Vanguard

Of course, guns are quite different. These are all World War II themed guns, but all the basics apply. There’s a sniper rifle, an ultra-fast spinning shotgun, an SMG and an assault rifle, and an M1 Garand as a tactical rifle (at least that’s all I saw during the demo). The M1 Garand is a classic rifle, but I didn’t use it much. He mainly stuck to assault rifles and spent the entire game sniping.

Another new addition to multiplayer is the destructible wall. These are very obvious as they are essentially just boards, not real walls. You can fire, slide, and bring them closer to open new routes or defeat enemies that you mistakenly think you’re covering. When it comes to destructible environments, it’s basically a minimal minimum, rarely added to the game, and not as bad as Champion Hill mode, where spawn kills were a direct result, but it’s actually a bit of a concern. It may be scattered.

Overall, I enjoyed online multiplayer sessions, but Im hasn’t been sold in the overall experience yet. Partly this is because Im was accustomed to Black Ops Cold War at this point and didn’t feel much better or more natural in Vanguard, including the map. Now let’s take a look at them.

map

One of the things I say about the four maps I had the opportunity to play during the session was that they were all very different from each other. This is in contrast to Champion Hill Mode, where the maps felt very similar, especially with respect to the all-brown, gray and army green color palette. Those maps made it very difficult to see enemy players. For MP sessions, this wasn’t really a problem.

Eagles Nest

Eagle’s Nest

The famous alpine base of Eagles Nest Hitlers was the smallest of the four maps we played. It consists of a compound and basically three lanes. The left lane surrounds the site with wooden walkways, or more open outdoor corridors that pass through windows and walkways leading to the interior. The right lane is a long outdoor corridor perfect for sniping from either side.

However, most actions are done internally. There is a series of medium-sized rooms for fighting, with numerous exits and entrances on either side. This is a pretty chaotic map, as most of the engagement is in close proximity. I didn’t like the flow of this, but I would say I didn’t hate it either.

Gabutu

Gabutu

Gavutu is a map of a small island in the South Pacific. There are lots of winding paths, a long open central lane that’s perfect for sniper fighting, and some compounds to explore. On the domination map, points A and C are both on the beach and Bravo is on the largest grounds. Here, the platform tank rises up and down from the roof to the pointed interior, which is an interesting wrinkle.

I liked this map very much. It’s medium to large, but I think it works pretty well with 6v6, at least in purpose-based mode. This was the first map we played and we played in patrol mode. You can watch the entire patrol match in the video below.

Hotel Royal

Hotel Royale

Another medium-sized map, Hotel Royal, is mostly an interior map, but includes a rooftop to fight the lanes on both sides. Two atriums decorate the roof, break the glass and stop at unprotected enemies from above. There are lots of covers inside, and lots of bars and different rooms to hide.

This was a pretty fun map, but I admit that for some reason the play was pretty poor. Sometimes you join your game, sometimes you don’t.

Red star

Red star

By far the largest of the maps we’ve played, Red Star is a vast courtyard surrounded by large buildings, most of which you can enter. Perches on the second or third floor, like open rooftops, offer snipers many opportunities. This mode works in 6v6, but only in Objective mode. At TDM, this feels too empty. It’s also like having 24 players on each team, and I played Blitz about this. It was . .. .. It’s chaotic to say the least. Aesthetically I enjoyed this map, but it’s terribly large for a Call of Duty map.

Graphics, kill streaks, etc.

Graphically, Vanguard looks great, but it’s not awe-inspiring. The Modern Warfare had a slightly colorless palette, but it worked in a unique way, evoking realism that gave the game a unique feel. Black Ops Cold War has completely reduced realism in favor of bright colors and diverse locations. This makes it easier to find enemies and adds an arcade experience to the game. I didn’t like it very much at first, but it grew bigger and I liked it more than the monotonous presentations of Modern Warfares.

Vanguard once again falls somewhere in between. It’s not as monotonous as Modern Warfare, but not as colorful as Cold War.

Speaking of the Cold War, Treyarch did some cool things with the game, which was obsolete in Vanguard. This includes much larger control points in modes such as Dom and Control and Hardpoint. I really liked those changes, but here I’m back to a much smaller point.

I also a little blamed Killstreaks for returning instead of Scorestreaks. Killstreaks penalize goal-based play and reward you for earning kills. A player like me, who throws himself into the goal every time, is too dead to win many kill streaks. The only time I got everything in one match was when I ignored Dom points and played as a sniper. It’s a strange incentive. Killstreaks are reset when you die, so you just screwed in. I like the Cold Wars algorithm. This is rewarding for staying alive, but does not reset the sequence of deaths. This is the kill streak we know:

Intel: 3 Kills (Personal Radar) Spy Plane: 4 Kill Counter Spy Plane: 4 Kill Glider Bomb: 5 Kill Care Package: 5 Kill Straflan: 6 Kill Dog: 10 Kill

The minimap is the same as Modern Warfares. This means that players will no longer appear as red dots on the map when firing with an unrestrained weapon. There is a radar perk that turns this feature back on, but of course it is far from other useful perks. I don’t know why we’re back in this system that just steals important information from players, but I suspect that even the stadium is a little bit more casual and confusing to better players.

verdict

Anyway, I had a good time with Vanguards multiplayer, but I have to spend more time to fully understand what I can expect from this game. The gun play is pretty pleasing and you can choose from a variety of guns. Now that Gunsmith is back, you can choose any number of attachment combinations to customize to your heart’s content.

With several beta weekends, you have plenty of time to dig deeper into the game, try more weapons, and get a feel for Vanguard’s gameplay loop. I’m cautiously optimistic, but never sold.

