Virtual conferencing platform Vowel raises $ 13.5 million

Vowel, a virtual conferencing platform, announced today that it has raised $ 13.5 million in a Series A round led by Lobby Capital. According to CEO Andy Berman, the capital to raise the company’s total value to $ 17.8 million will be used for product development and the expansion of the Vowels team.

During the pandemic, video conferencing increased daily traffic by 535%, according to one source. The virtual conferencing software market is expected to reach $ 41.58 billion by 2027, but its popularity goes against the challenge of coordinating conferencing in an era of hybrid and flexible remote work. Software One has discovered that poor conferencing organizations can cost more than $ 399 billion annually.

Headquartered in New York, Vowel is a video conferencing platform founded in 2018 by Andrew Berman, Ben Kempe, Matthew Slotkin and Paul Fisher that offers a variety of planning, hosting, transcription, search and sharing tools. Face-to-face setups use each conference attendee’s microphone to capture audio, providing a seemingly high-quality audio signal with less noise and accidental echo. In addition, Vowel combines multiple data source and metadata tagging within and throughout the meeting to identify key points and contexts.

All businesses are navigating new ways of working, whether people are back in the office, working from home, or both. More interest has been raised than ever because hybrid work requires new tools, Berman told VentureBeat in an email. Our goal is to make before, during and after the meeting more comprehensive and valuable. This means focusing on the entire life cycle of pre-preparation, mid-conversation, and post-follow-up meetings. Our growing team is building features to facilitate this process and will ship quickly after this fall.

Meetings utilizing AI

Vowels compete with big names like Zoom, Microsoft Teams, Google Meet and Fireflies in a crowded market. However, according to Berman, vowels use AI to solve common video conferencing problems, which sets them apart from other problems. For example, the platform employs computer vision technologies such as face detection and optical character recognition to identify relevant points during a meeting and optimize video to focus on participants. During hybrid conferences, Vowel uses digital signal processing technology and beamforming to intelligently coordinate devices with each other to improve the accuracy of voice-to-text and speaker identification.

Vowel is also working on an AI-powered meeting overview, leveraging existing features of the platform for agenda items, user-created notes and action items, emoji reactions, comments, screen-sharing content, and meetings. He states that he will analyze the records. Today, the gist of a meeting is organized into separate topic buckets that group related concepts together. But in the future, Vowel will provide a metric dashboard that spotlights trends across teams or specific regular meetings. This includes how references to various discussion topics and projects have changed over time, and attendance at meetings has skyrocketed or stagnated.

The vowels remain in private beta, but Berman says he has a waiting list of over 10,000 people. The company’s immediate goal is to continue to employ products, design and engineering for approximately 30 employees at the end of the year.

