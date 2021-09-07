Rimini Street has received seven Stevie® awards for innovation, customer service excellence, global growth and corporate responsibility.





Las Vegas-(BUSINESSWIRE)-Global provider of enterprise software products and services, leading third-party support provider of Oracle and SAP software products, and Salesforce partner Rimini Street, Inc. (Nasdaq: RMNI) Announced that it has won a total of seven Stevie Awards between the 2021 Stevie American Business Awards (ABA) and the 2021 Stevie International Business Awards (IBA).

AI innovation leveraged to provide the most responsive customer service

Rimini Street helps achieve science and technology with its unique patent-pending AI support platform that provides proactive intelligence that accelerates better client services and reduces client case resolution time by an average of 23%. We received the Gold Stevie Award. The AI ​​support platform was developed by an in-house innovation team that deployed several other groundbreaking and unique support tools and technologies used to ensure the most responsive delivery model in the enterprise software support market. I did. Our global average customer satisfaction score is currently 4.9 out of 5.0, with 5.0 being superior.

Improved service guarantees, new services drive customer satisfaction and growth

Rimini Street also won two Stevie Awards for Computer Services of the Year in 2021. We have won ABA and IBA awards for expanding our product and service portfolio, appointing new executives, increasing revenue, and continuing to innovate in our client service offerings. Over the past year, we have launched global availability of SAP S / 4HANA support, strengthening client service response guarantees by reducing response times for critical priority 1 cases from 15 minutes to 10 minutes. Overall maintenance exceeded $ 5 billion. Cost reductions offered to clients since the company was founded.

Help clients manage COVID-19 specific issues

The Rimini Street Global Product Delivery (GPD) team also won the Stevie Awards for the Customer Service Team of the Year at the 2021 ABA. The GPD team is responsible for creating tax, legal and regulatory (TLR) updates to support the TLR requirements of Rimini Street’s global clients operating in 126 countries. Consists of. It runs Oracle E-Business Suite, PeopleSoft, JD Edwards, and SAP enterprise software over dozens of releases and investigates, analyzes, scopes, develops, tests, and investigates TLR updates for organizations that rely on processing. It is one of the only organizations in the world to offer. Transactions of billions of dollars a year.

During the period when COVID-19 Special Government Law was dominant, TLR renewals were often unexpectedly urgent due to tax and salary changes in dozens of countries, and the importance and complexity of the work. Has increased. During this period, the GPD team provided a total of nearly 90,000 individual updates in 58 countries in 2020, which included more than 6,000 pandemic-related TLR updates to clients in 42 countries.

Commitment to supporting the community

Rimini Street has won two Stevie Awards in the Corporate Social Responsibility Program of the Year for its work, which originated from the efforts of the Global Foundation of the Company. The Rimini Street Foundation is the charitable division of Rimini Street, where the company’s global colleagues’ hearts, passions and values ​​are personally funded and returned through employee time, in-kind donations, and financial contributions. Reflects. The Foundation has been recognized for its ongoing efforts to provide relief to people and places in desperate need. Over the past year, to counter the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Rimini Street Foundation has provided masks and cleaning supplies on six continents to print face shields to front-line healthcare professionals in hospitals and geriatric centers. Deployed 3D printers to employees. ..

Rimini Street CEO Seth A. Rabin was awarded the prestigious Stevie Award for innovation, client service excellence, expansion, growth, and efforts to give back to the global community in great need of support. I am honored to do that. .. We bring the same passion for client service that we bring to Foundation activities in the communities in which we live and work. I couldn’t be proud of the mission-critical 24×7 service and our support that the global Rimini family provides to our clients. We provide our community in need.

About Rimini Street

Rimini Street, Inc., Russell 2000 Company. (Nasdaq: RMNI) is a global provider of enterprise software products and services, a leading third-party support provider of Oracle and SAP software products, and a Salesforce partner. The company offers premium, super-responsive, integrated application management and support services that enable enterprise software licensees to save significant costs, free resources for innovation, and achieve better business outcomes. It offers. To date, more than 4,200 Fortune 500, Fortune Global 100, midmarket, public sector, and a wide range of other industry organizations have relied on Rimini Street as a trusted application enterprise software product and service provider. For more information, visit http://www.riministreet.com, follow @riministreet on Twitter, and find Rimini Street on Facebook and LinkedIn.

Description of future prospects

The specific statements contained in this communication are not historical facts, but are forward-looking statements aimed at safe harbor provisions under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements usually include may, should, would, plans, intents, predictions, beliefs, estimates, predictions, possibilities, appearances, quests, continuations, futures, wills, expectations, prospects, or other similar statements. Words, phrases, expressions. These forward-looking statements include, but are limited to, statements regarding future events, future opportunities, our expectations for global expansion and other growth initiatives, and our investment in such initiatives. It will not be. These statements are based on various assumptions and current expectations of management, and are not forecasts of actual performance or statements of these historical facts. These statements are subject to many risks and uncertainties regarding the Rimini Street business and actual results may vary significantly. These risks and uncertainties include the impact of our credit line’s ongoing debt repayment obligations and financial and operational restrictions on our business and related interest rate risk, the duration and operation of our business and Includes, but is not limited to, financial implications. The COVID-19 pandemic and related economic implications, and the actions taken by government authorities, clients, or others in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Catastrophic events that disrupt the business of our company or our current and future customers, changes in the business environment in which Rimini Street operates, including inflation and interest rates, and general financial impact on the industry in which Rimini Street operates. , Economic, regulatory and political situation; unfavorable developments in disputed litigation, government investigations, or new litigation. The need and ability to procure additional equity or debt financing on favorable terms, and the ability to generate cash flow from a business to fund increased investment in growth initiatives. Sufficiency of our cash and cash equivalents to meet our liquidity requirements. Includes under the new line of credit. The ability to maintain an effective system of internal control over financial reporting, and the ability to correct significant weaknesses identified in internal control, including those related to warrant accounting. Changes in taxes, laws and regulations. Competitive products and pricing activities. Difficulty managing growth in a profitable way. In the near future, in addition to customer adoption of recently introduced products and services such as Application Management Services (AMS), Rimini Street Advanced Database Security, Salesforce Sales Cloud and Service Cloud product services; one or more members of the Rimini Street management team Loss. Uncertainty about the long-term value of Rimini Street equity securities. Also discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in Form 10-Q’s Rimini Street Quarterly Report submitted on August 4, 2021, Form 10-K’s future annual report on Rimini Street, It will be updated from time to time by the quarterly report on Form 10. Q, the current report on Form 8-K, and other submissions by Rimini Street to the Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, forward-looking statements provide expectations, plans, or forecasts for future events and views on Rimini Street as of the date of this communication. Rimini Street expects Rimini Street’s reputation to change with subsequent events and developments. However, Rimini Street may choose to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, but Rimini Street clearly states its obligation to update unless required by law. I will deny it. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Rimini Street’s assessment as of a date after the date of this contact.

2021 Rimini Street, Inc. all rights reserved. Rimini Street is Rimini Street, Inc. in the United States and other countries. Rimini Street, the Rimini Street logo, and combinations thereof, and other marks marked with TM are Rimini Street, Inc. Is a trademark of. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners and, unless otherwise stated, Rimini Street may partner, approve, or associate with such trademark owners or other companies referred to in this document. I do not insist.

