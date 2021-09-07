TechCrunch Disrupt 2021 All AI and Robotics – TechCrunch





AI is ubiquitous in technology and will undoubtedly be an important topic at TechCrunch Disrupt 2021 on September 21-23. From rockets, robotics and customer service to deep science and self-driving cars, it’s the driving force behind almost everything. It even changes the game for dystopian fiction writers.

As always, every Disrupt has unmatched professionalism and the foresight that pushes the boundaries, and the Disrupt 2021 won’t be disappointed with it or any other score. Over 80 interviews, panel discussions, events, breakout sessions, and counts have highlighted sessions related to AI and robotics.

Buy your pass now and get ready to join thousands of participants from around the world to learn about the latest AI, robotics, rockets and more.

This is just one part of the AI ​​and robotics presentations we use. You will find the specific date and time listed on the Disrupt2021 Agenda.

A fictional future built with real AI

A leader in AI research and investment and a bold new voice in science fiction are collaborating on AI 2041. This is a collection of amazing new stories that imagine the future shaped by the technology being built today. Kai-Fu Lee, Chairman and CEO of Sinovation Ventures, and author Chen Qiufan (AKA Stanley Chan) talk about the technologies that influenced their books and the expected changes over the next 20 years.

Drones, self-driving cars, and everything in between

Pete Butigeg first appeared as the mayor of a small town in Indiana. He launched on the national stage in 2020 as a Democratic presidential candidate. He is currently the Secretary of Transportation under the Biden administration, overseeing everything from public transport to the regulation of self-driving cars. Listen to Secretary Buttigiegs working on micromobility, the future of the city, drone delivery, self-driving cars, and more in this fireside chat.

Creating a lunar orbit in New Space

Rocket Lab has upgraded its ambitions from building a global launch empire to designing its own spacecraft and visiting the moon. Founder and CEO Peter Beck talks about the challenges and opportunities for fast-growing spaces and high-tech equipment.

Demo Derby: How startups are disrupting the status quo with innovative data analytics, AI, and modern app development

Startups need to act quickly and focus on areas where limited resources can be differentiated. In this fast-paced session, learn from start-ups and Google Cloud experts such as developer advocacy leader AI Dave Elliott on how to leverage Google technology to better serve your customers and get to market faster. increase. Watch a series of short demos of innovative start-ups and Google experts using Google’s computing, storage, networking, and AI technologies to “confuse” the status quo. Presented by Google Cloud.

AI Humanization: How Brands Revolutionize Customer Experience in an Increasingly Digital World

Lack of empathy is the greatest threat to business growth, but there is hope. Humanized AI enables brands to create empathic customer experiences by providing their own personal interactions with digital users. But what is really empathy? And how can it help brands and storytellers better connect with their audience in a cookie-free world? Greg Cross, co-founder and CBO of Soul Machines, explains that adopting AI can be a competitive advantage for brands. Presented by Soul Machines.

Pioneer of new human and planetary health

Co-founded by Nobel laureates Jennifer Doudna and Trevor Martin, Mammoth Biosciences is the industry’s first CRISPR platform company. We are already conducting groundbreaking COVID testing and are forming new CRISPR diagnostic, therapeutic and biomanufacturing partnerships with leading healthcare companies. Founded by Matias Muchnick, NotCo combines artificial intelligence with deep science to start with milk replacers, reinvent the food industry, and develop more products. Hear about the founder’s journey from these breakout companies and tips for expanding your business. Presented by Mayfield.

So do you want to build a space business?

The space industry is changing faster than ever, with new technologies and lower launch costs democratizing access to space and driving a new era of innovation. While the opportunities to build your next great business seem endless, space can be a difficult and unforgiving place, especially for those new to domains. This session will feature hands-on insights and advice from experienced space leaders for entrepreneurs trying to get their business on track.

Korea Pavilion Pitch Session

Introducing 13 pioneering Korean companies that enrich our lives with innovative edges. Both companies specialize in a variety of technologies such as green tech, AR / VR, 3D displays, AI and big data, and cybersecurity. Don’t miss the chance to get a glimpse of the ingenuity of the technology powerhouse. Announcement by KOTRA.

TechCrunch Disrupt 2021 will take place September 21-23. Buy Pass now to learn about the latest trends and developments in AI and robotics.

Is your company interested in sponsoring or exhibiting at Disrupt 2021? Please fill out this form and contact the Sponsorship Sales team.

