How technology is changing





The world of digital advertising continues to change around us. As marketers seek ways to show ads and increase conversions in front of their target audience, consumers are demanding more effort to protect their data and privacy.

From ad blockers to ensuring that unwanted banner ads aren’t followed on the internet every time they’re interested in something, to demanding more transparency about the type of data collected while browsing, consumers You are trying to regain control of your online experience. ..

According to Merkle’s recent data (registration required), many believe that brands will benefit from how they use their data for marketing and advertising, but 44% of consumers are one. We believe that the department’s advertising can be invasive and 23% do not want to share personal information Information regardless of merit.

So where do advertisers and consumers go from here? Some wonder if the answer lies in blockchain technology.

How Advertisers Can Benefit From Blockchain

Blockchain is at the heart of decentralized digital ledger technology that facilitates decentralization and provides security and transparency. Once the digital record is placed on the blockchain, it is immutable. That is, users with access can view the transaction, but cannot change it.

Blockchain stores information and records transactions that occur in real time, which advertisers can leverage to track their advertising spend. Ultimately, this can provide a level of transparency that cannot be reproduced by current methods.

When the industry pivots and leverages blockchain technology, Paul says it will enable more seamless transparency about who buys inventory, who bids on it, when, at what price, and which media to buy and sell. Roberts says. , CEO, founder of Kubient based in New York.

However, its transparency not only helps determine who is buying what, but it also helps alleviate some of the challenges associated with counterfeiting. According to Flynn Zaiger, CEO of online optimism based in New Orleans, Louisiana, blockchain user metrics have been identified so that impressions and engagements are no longer forged.

However, transparency is not the only benefit. As Roberts explained, speed is important in the advertising industry because ads are bought and sold very quickly. This complicates inventory tracking and ensuring high quality inventory. Fortunately, blockchain technology can keep up with that pace.

Potential use cases for digital advertising

We talked about the benefits of blockchain technology and how advertisers can take advantage of ledger transparency, speed, and security. However, some specific use cases can be applied.

Tracking digital marketing campaigns

Companies that choose to leverage blockchain technology may find themselves at the forefront of innovation. Blockchain technology provides the next step in improving the tracking of digital campaigns, Zaiger added. Unlike the current tracking method described by Zaiger, even if you start moving away from cookies, your campaign may eventually be tracked from impressions to conversions. It relies on platform-specific technology and a black box of data that is not visible internally. ..

Mike Dragan, COO of Oveit, based in Austin, Texas, offered other potential use cases that may not be immediately apparent.

Solving privacy issues

The Internet Service Providers (ISPs) and web browsers that many of us use today can access a lot of data, from browsing history to bank account information. However, as Dragan points out, blockchain-verified signatures help digital marketers keep their client data on their own servers rather than those managed by third-party applications. .. This helps users maintain anonymity and improve their privacy on the Internet.

Rewarding users

One of the features of blockchain technology is tokenization, in which assets are converted into tokens on the blockchain. As Dragan explains, advertising can be difficult for both users and advertisers. For advertisers, advertising can be costly and difficult to manage, but many users may find it annoying. Blockchain allows users to select the ads they want to see, and doing so in this type of browser will reward them with tokens. An example of a blockchain-based browser is the Brave browser, which blocks ads and web trackers by default. Users can also receive Brave Rewards by selecting the ad they want to see.

Click fraud

Another challenge with ad space is that bot clicks on ads can cost advertisers a lot of money. Given the price of ads when targeting competitive keywords, advertisers want to not waste their budget. Dragan explains that click fraud can be prevented by monitoring digital advertising activity using a blockchain-based decentralized server.

Final idea

Blockchain technology has the potential to revolutionize online advertising. The transparency it provides provides advertisers, publishers, brands, and consumers with equally great accountability and could lead to other potential use cases that will benefit the industry over the next few years. ..

