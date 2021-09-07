Houston energy companies need more advanced technicians. Their own culture can get in the way – Houston Public Media





Big data technology for business finance analytics concepts. The latest graphic interface displays a vast amount of information on business sale reports, profit charts and stock market trend analysis on screen monitors.

The energy industry is constantly innovating to produce more fuel and electricity and sell it to a growing population, focusing on what is called “digital transformation.”

Houston has the resources to train and re-skill workers, but a recent industry survey by consulting firm Ernst & Young found that corporate culture could hinder the skills of today’s workers. It is shown.

According to report author Ryan Levin, the company spoke with nearly 160 executives from various utilities and utilities.

“Nearly 94% of executives actually say that companies need to invest in technology and workforce to actually support their organizations right now to deal with this transition. I see, “says Levine.

He pointed out that the majority of respondents cited employee thinking and organizational culture as a barrier to employee re-skilling.

“When you think about utilities specifically, the culture is based on solving complex engineering problems,” says Levine. “The workforce is motivated solely to maintain energy, reliability and safety. In contrast to thinking about things from the culture of digital innovation, employees provide different services to their customers and communities. It’s actually motivated to transform the way work is done with better digital mechanisms that can be delivered.

Overall, Ernst & Young found that 89% of survey respondents stated that too few workers had the right skills.

This is a problem as Houston’s energy workforce has already faced tremendous cuts in the last few years. Moreover, the remaining work is changing faster than the workers themselves.

Houston institutions like Lone Star University are working to address the gap by providing training in the advanced technical skills that energy companies say they need most.

Kimberly Hubbard, Dean of Education at Lone Star’s Westway Park Technology Center, said: “When students complete one or all of these programs, they are ready for the workforce.”

According to Hubbard, all information technology programs prepare students for industry certification exams. In addition, Hubbard said the university will work with the community to identify which skills and programs are most needed.

“We don’t do anything without the involvement of our industry partners,” Hubbard said. “In fact, that’s how we develop our programs. We meet with industry partners at least twice a year to discuss their needs.”

Upskill Houston is also working to bridge the skill gap. Created by the Greater Houston Partnership, this initiative aims to connect employers, educators and community leaders to tackle challenges in improving workforce skills.

Peter Beard, leader of Upskill Houston, said: “By doing so, the return on investment will be high.”

According to Beard, digital transformation is closely tied to the transition to clean energy, increasing demand for advanced technical skills as well as common skills such as communication, problem solving, and collaboration with others. I am.

Kimberly Hubbard of Lone Star University said the need for these general skills has been constant for 20 years at Lone Star University. This is a skill that helps workers adapt to change, such as incorporating more digital and technical systems, and helps businesses tackle them. Cultural barriers to digital transformation.

“We are listening to (necessary) core skills, including soft skills, and we are always listening. We can talk to anyone, work with different individuals, and teamwork,” Hubbard said. Says.

Subscribe today in Houston

Fill out the form below to subscribe to our new daily editorial newsletter from the HPM Newsroom.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.houstonpublicmedia.org/articles/news/in-depth/2021/09/07/407877/houston-energy-companies-need-more-advanced-tech-workers-but-their-own-culture-could-get-in-the-way/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos