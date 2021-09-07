Overwatch League All-Star Skins Available Again





The Overwatch League may not host regular All-Star events in 2021, but the league compensates for this by offering fans the opportunity to get skins from the vault for a limited time before.

Six skins from the previous All-Star event will be available from September 7th to 26th. Each event, held annually from 2018 to 2020, included two specially designed skins with an element or environment theme. Prior to the resumption of this vault, skins were only available during the event.

The first All-Star event of 2018 unfolded on the theme of fire and water. Pacific Genji was adorned with volcanic red with lava highlighting, and the Atlantic Tracer showed off an underwater look with flowing blue hair.

Atlantic Mercy in 2019 still reigns as one of the most popular skins for fans. The Sun and Moon theme of the All-Star event of the year gave support the appearance of a purplish moon with a shining crown. Pacific Lucio is still rocking his green outfit, but with sun details, he delights the crowd.

At the 2020 All-Star event, tank mains everywhere were delighted and finally got the hero’s elemental skin. Gaia Reinhardt represents the concept of the earth. The sturdy tank looked like an ancient tree god full of branches and grain. In contrast, Celestial D.Va flew in the sky with mecha winged details and cloud-colored outfits.

These six skins will be unlocked from September 7th to 26th to celebrate the Overwatch League playoffs and Grand Finals. Similar to the previous Vault Opening event, where Championship and MVP skins were available for a limited time, each skin requires 200 Overwatch League tokens. Tokens can be earned by watching live matches. Or you can buy it. 100 tokens cost $ 5 and each skin costs about $ 10.

