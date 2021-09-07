



Amazon, Apple and Google will spend their days in court. They will defend themselves for the crime of hearing your conversation when you don’t expect it the most. It’s been rumored for years despite the denial, but it will probably eventually reach the bottom of things.

The complaint revolves around the false awakening that the assistant thought you heard you say Alexa, OK Google, or Hey Siri, but didn’t actually do so. Then you record and upload what you say, but do you use what you say to target your ad?

Today’s SB Logwatch throws toys into a bucket of water.

Your humble blogwatcher has curated a bit of these blogs for your entertainment. Needless to say: EiaRemix, remix.

Listen to this now

What is Craic? Rachel Lerman reports that in the proceedings, Siri and Google are listening, even if they don’t anticipate:

Siri Doesn’t Work For Us Tech companies have long encouraged you to put your listening device in your home or pocket. However, some people are becoming concerned that these devices are recording even when they are not supposed to.

The proceedings are one of several cases filed against Apple, Google and Amazon, including allegations of privacy infringement by voice assistants Siri, Alexa and Google. Companies deny listening to conversations for purposes other than their intended purpose.

This type of technology is designed to hear the word of awakening [which] This is a difficult task, as voices often vary widely from person to person. For example, Hey, Siri should turn on the voice assistant, but in the proceedings, plaintiffs allege that they saw the device activated without calling Wakeward. They claim that the conversation was recorded without their consent and that information was used to target ads to them and sent to a third-party contractor for review.

As their popularity grows, more and more people are awakening to concerns that they may be a little too close for comfort. Nicole Ozer, director of technology and civil liberties at ACLU in California, said the proceedings are a sign that people are aware of the amount of information that voice technology is collecting. I think the proceedings are some of the people who have finally begun to realize that Siri isn’t working. For us, it works for Apple.

Alexa! Does Amazon do the same? Because you are missing from that heading. u / lordpugfart recalls:

A million dollar proceeding Yes, there is a woman who demanded that Amazon provide her with all the personal information and data that Amazon has. Over 3000 audio recordings.

Keep in mind that these people never go to jail. They are fined millions of dollars. And we will continue to do so until the next million-dollar proceeding.

But cmon, it’s what you said it. This anonymous coward notes the flaws in that argument:

This affects everyone around you. People do not agree with the EULA when entering a room where a random wiretapping device is installed, or when there is a random person with a wiretapping phone.

For those who deliberately buy such devices themselves, it’s okay, whatever, they need to be aware of the risks. However, this is still a concern as it affects everyone around us.

Simonblack doesn’t have much sympathy for the Devil’s advocate, but it looks like this: [Youre firedEd.]

Logically Impaired During my lifetime, I don’t know if anyone has a logically impaired person who can’t solve it on their own. But again, my brother bought a cell phone and left it off unless he wanted to talk to someone.

Please tell me again where the article came from. u / -rabbitrunner- ponders its source:

Their Meaning The Washington Post: In a bitter editorial, we want to let you know about that Amazon

Bezos: * Sometimes facing the Washington Post *

The Washington Post: It’s a great company to work for sneaky people like Apple and Google!

For your records, Nick Brown @ nwbvtengineers software:

As a Bruker Syndrome record, I work for an online marketing company. We have never provided a dataset consisting of data derived from what the device hears.

It doesn’t mean it’s impossible, but it’s much more likely to be Bruker’s Syndrome.

Blue what now? When you buy a blue car, suddenly it looks like someone else is driving the blue car. And there are other examples of Fred dog’s face:

Tell me they aren’t spying on us A few months ago, my nephew and I were discussing knives, so we agreed to check some knives. Within minutes, his Instagram feed and my Google browser popped up a series of ads for Japanese knives. This is before either of us looks for something.

A few weeks later, I was discussing a cast iron pot with my daughter in the car. Within an hour, the same was an ad for a cast iron pot. Say they aren’t spying on us.

Wow. And Donfade claims something rotten in the state of Sunnyvale:

Surveillance Capitalism You can be 100% sure that Google “doesn’t do evil” is trying to record unauthorized audio of the environment on a regular basis. It started around 2018 using LineageOS14 (based on Android 7) with a minimal amount of Google apps installed. The idea was to “profit from the Google Play Store” while using a more transparent phone operating system.

Therefore, it turns out that the “Google Play Services” will try to record audio at unexpected times without permission. The PrivacyGuard feature will prompt you if you want to allow it! ?? !!

Perhaps not surprisingly, around Android 10, the PrivacyGuard feature was “redesigned” by Google. A perfect example of the current state of “surveillance capitalism”.

Meanwhile, @ CrazyTalk10 still loves Siri:

If she told me about what I said after the last episode of Game of Thrones, Id could be in jail now.

And finally:

For 10 years, Blogwatch’s aesthetic is in perfect agreement with the Kirby Goodie Bag Fergusons Everything Is A Remix manifest (and for years). Now he’s remixing it:

Before and at the end

You are reading the SB Logwatch by Richi Jennings.

Source image: Nicolas J Leclercq (via Unsplash)

