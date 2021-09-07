Pokemon United Brissy will be even stronger in the next update





The next Pokemon Unite update is all about buffing Brissy, the developers announced this morning.

Almost a month after Blissey joined the Pokemon Unite roster, Blassoise (playable during the pre-release beta and eventually appearing in the game on September 1st) has been simplified instead. An amazing army of fans hoping to join the MOBA. That said, Blissey quickly proved to be a supportive powerhouse and played a long-awaited role in Pokemon Unite Meta by giving his teammates all the important heels and buffs equally. She is also pretty hard to kill to launch.

And tomorrow, the rich will be even richer.

In addition to the overall special defense stat boost, Blisseys Safeguard has several enhancements in the next Pokemon Unite update. This move removes all status states from the user and selected allies, providing a temporary buff to prevent failures such as sleep and stun. The update will increase your range of movement and reduce your cooldown. In other words, you should be able to support more teammates.

In addition, the shield granted by the upgraded Safeguard + (which unlocks when Blissey reaches level 12) reduces more incoming damage to affected allies after tomorrow’s update.

I don’t know why Pokemon Unite developer TiMi Studio Group felt they needed these buffs. Blissey is already one of the best Pokemon in the game by filling a niche that rarely existed before arrival, and her kit helps a lot in team skirmishes. These improvements mean a way to seduce a player who is otherwise focused on digging it out on the front lines, or perhaps prevent her from being overshadowed by the long-awaited Blastwards debut last week. maybe.

In any case, it’s easy to see Brissy becoming the flagship of the Pokemon Unite union after this update. She may be cute, but she’s a nightmare when players on other teams know what they’re doing with her. Be afraid and be very afraid.

The next few Pokemon Unite updates will include the introduction of the mobile platform on September 22nd and the addition of new playable characters such as Sylveon and Mamoswine, whose release dates are still approaching. ..

