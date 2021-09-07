Blizzard renames to awesome achievements mentioning bags, giant bags





Me, me, oh no.Illustration: Blizzard

In late July, Blizzard took steps to remove inappropriate content and references from World of Warcraft in response to a California lawsuit accusing Activision Blizzard of fostering an environment of harassment and discrimination against female employees. Announced that there is. Two of these changes were revealed in the next initial build of the 9.1.5 patch. This will rename the two achievements so that the phrase bros is no longer referenced in front of the wrinkles and large testicles.

World of Warcraft has a long history of creating quests and achievements, including puns, wordplay, and pop culture references, but this hasn’t always been the best taste. With the scrutiny of Activision Blizzard after the proceedings and all the horrifying things that followed, it’s a good time to make changes, even small ones. Shortly after the July announcement, the reference to former WoW developer Alex Afrasiabi, specifically named in the proceedings and associated with the infamous BlizzCon Cosby Suite, was removed from the game.

Blizzards’ next target seems to be a racy achievement name. As posted on the Icy Veins forum over the weekend:

My Sack is Gigantique has been renamed to My Storage is Gigantique.Bros. Before Ho Ho Hos was renamed to Holiday Bromance.

The first of the two, My Sack is Gigantique, involves equipping a Gigantique bag from an NPC named Haris Pilton. The second Bros. Before Ho Ho Hos is actually a festive holiday achievement and requires the use of mistletoe in eight Alliance NPCs titled Brother.

There are only two small changes, but that’s the beginning. Patch 9.1.5 is still a few months away and these changes are from really early versions, so renamed quests and achievements may be added to future updates.

