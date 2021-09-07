On Google and YouTube, Newsom and Elder are aiming for two different California





Recall election candidates Larry Elder (left) and Governor Gavin Newsom. (Marcio Jose Sanchez, left, Rich Pedroncelli / AP)

As California’s recall continues, the campaign is spending millions of dollars on ads on Google and its world-leading video site, YouTube.

More than $ 3.6 million has been spent on recall advertising, according to spending data released by internet giants. Most of it comes from a political funding group organized to defend Governor Gavin Newsom, who has invested $ 3.03 million in advertising to encourage voters to refuse to recall. bottom.

The most expensive Newsoms opponent is Larry Elder, the host of the conservative radio talk show. He spent more than $ 400,000 on advertising as his campaign gained momentum.

Almost two-thirds of the ads aired by groups supporting Newsom and Elder were only visible to users with specific zip codes. The group stopping Governor Newsom’s Republican recall aired an ad on the shores of a densely populated Democratic base, but the Elders’ Campaign Committee chose a more common inland area for the Republican Party.

A Times analysis of January 1-August 31 records released by the Google Transparency Report uses a vast collection of user data on the platform to target areas that rival camps consider to be the key to victory. It shows that it is.

The result is two different campaigns, primarily targeting two different Californias.

The two maps of California are shaded to show where different advertising campaigns took place.

However, there are some overlaps. Areas covered by both campaigns include Irvine, South Central Los Angeles, and the East Bay area. These regions were devoted to democracy in the 2020 elections, but the elder hopes his career will help him gain his support.

Maps of the LA, Orange County, and East Bay areas are shaded around Inglewood, Long Beach, Irvine, Oakland, and Richmond.

An elder who graduated from Crenshaw High School in 1970 talks about his upbringing in South Los Angeles in a video ad. The elder talks about his trip to Ivy League University and how he believes the pipeline no longer exists due to poor school quality. He advocates alternatives to public schools such as charters and vouchers, and states that he gives parents choice.

Many Elders-targeted ads have promised tax cuts, accused Newsome of corruption, and advertised that talk show organizers want to regain California’s dreams.

The story continues

Newsoms advocates have targeted ads in both English and Spanish. In a single video ad displayed in both languages, the narrator tells voters that what’s at stake in this election is a matter of life and death. Advertising Newsoms’ efforts during the pandemic, the narrator then says the elder will eliminate the mask and vaccine obligations.

Other targeted ads are telling voters to refuse Republican recalls and highlight Newsoms records of employment, homelessness, and the environment.

As the election day approached, both campaigns featured more ads on Google and YouTube. More ads don’t necessarily mean more audience or spending. Ads on the platform have different prices and reach based on the complexity of the Google system. The Newsome campaign is buying more expensive video ads, while the Elders campaign is choosing cheaper text and image ads.

These ads are only a small portion of the $ 110 million raised by the Recall election campaign, but the targeted campaigns allow politicians to use technology to navigate California’s political sector. Shows the method. Find out more about the race in the Times Recall Guide.

This story originally appeared in the Los Angeles Times.

