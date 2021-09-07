Ford informs top technology executive Dougfield who helped lead Apple’s top-secret car project





Ford Motor Co. will be showcasing the new 2021 Ford F-150 pickup truck at the Rouge Complex in Dearborn, Michigan, on September 17, 2020.

Rebecca Cook | Reuters

Detroit Ford Motor Co. said Tuesday that it hired former Tesla and Apple executive Dougfield to lead an emerging technology initiative that is a key focus of automakers under the new Ford + Turnaround Plan.

Field, who led the development of the Tesla Model 3, recently served as Vice President of a special project at Apple. This is reported to include the high-tech giant Titanker project.

This adoption was a big addition for Ford and was a huge hit with Apple and its secret car project, but the company hasn’t confirmed its existence yet.

“As far as we know, every time we lose a respected and experienced executive who actually led the car effort at Apple, I think it’s a blow to any company,” said iPhone maker. Bernstein analyst Toni Sacconaghi said. He told CNBC’s “Closing Bell”.

“We are grateful to Doug for contributing to Apple and hope he will do his best in this next chapter,” Apple said in an email statement.

According to Ford, Field will assume new positions as Chief of Advanced Technology and Embedded Systems. He leads Ford’s vehicle control, enterprise connectivity, capabilities, integration and verification, architecture and platforms, driving assistance technologies, and digital engineering tools.

Ford CEO Jim Farley said in a statement, “His talent and commitment to innovation that improves the lives of our customers provides great products, always-on customer relationships, and a constantly improving user experience. It’s invaluable in building a plan. ” “I’m excited that Doug has joined Ford and chose to help write the next great chapter of this great company.”

According to his LinkedIn profile, Farley’s direct report, Field, began his professional career at Ford in 1987. He then held positions at Johnson & Johnson, Deca Research and Development, and Segway before joining Apple in 2008. After working for a tech giant for over five years, he moved to Tesla and returned to Apple in 2018.

In 2016, Apple reportedly abandoned plans to build private cars with a focus on developing software for self-driving cars. Field’s recent Apple mission was seen by industry insiders as showing that the company was once again considering building its own vehicle.

His recent mission at Apple was seen by some industry insiders as a re-emphasis on vehicle design after the company refocused its efforts on self-driving software.

Field refused to discuss his work at Apple, but when asked if his former employer had him sign a nondisclosure agreement, he said, “I’m fully engaged in Ford. There is nothing to prevent it. “

“Apple doesn’t talk about new products, nor does it talk about working at Apple,” he said in a meeting with reporters on Tuesday. “But nothing prevents me from fully engaging in Ford. Using everything I learned from all the teams I worked with and all the companies I was privileged to join. I’m looking forward to it. “

Mr Field said he decided to join Ford after talking to company executives and realizing that he had a “deep desire” to rebuild the automotive industry, especially connected cars.

Connected cars are an important part of Ford’s new turnaround plan designed to relocate automakers to generate more recurring revenue through software services.

Farley described the adoption of the field as a “watershed moment” for automakers. It follows Ford Chairman Billford, who told CNBC that the automaker would announce new executives to Farley’s management.

CNBC’s Kevin Stankiewicz and Kif Leswing contributed to this report

