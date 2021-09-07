RFID and sensor technology becomes cheaper, faster and more popular





Sensors and auto-identification have already transformed the supply chain. RFID tags and scanners, barcodes, QR codes, and handheld or fixed-position scanners and imagers generate real-time data that can improve the visibility of your supply chain. It also allows drones and autonomous mobile robots to bring more automated technology to the warehouse.

Chris Lehman, managing director of Deloitte’s supply chain and network operations, said the technology “has come a long way.”

Companies continue to invest in these technologies as they move towards the realization of the automated warehousing concept, especially in the face of unprecedented labor shortages.

In the 2021 MHI Annual Industry Report, Innovation-Driven Resilience, MHI and Deloitte surveyed more than 1,000 supply chain experts around the world on their investment in innovation in their supply chains. They found that 52% of companies are increasing or significantly increasing their investment in sensors and auto-identification. Forty-two percent of respondents say they are using sensors and auto-identification today, and 27% plan to adopt this technology within a year or two.

Its widespread use was driven by two factors, Lehman said: technology is better and cheaper.

Cheap and advanced tags provide a complete inventory view

When Lehman first saw RFID tags 20 years ago, “there was a huge amount of hype, but technology and physics weren’t there, and certainly the price wasn’t there.”

He argued that each tag would cost about 5 cents for technology to become widespread. According to Airfinder, he wasn’t too far from some of the tags at the low end of the market.

More sophisticated and cheaper tags have enabled all kinds of features in warehouses and retail stores. Tags allow retailers to know exactly which inventory is in which store and where it is. It gave them more sales options.

“Customers go online and [inventory] I’m saying I have this product, but it’s a joke, but it’s not. That’s a big problem. “

Chris Lehman

Managing Director of Deloitte’s Supply Chain and Network Operations

For example, if a retailer knows what is in a particular store, the customer orders the item, chooses to buy online, picks it up at the store, and puts the item there when the customer arrives. I can.

"Customers go online and [inventory] I'm saying I have this product, but it's a joke, but that's not a big deal, "says Lehman.

Sensors and auto-identification also helped businesses “track shrinkages by telling them exactly where and when the product is. It’s important that the product eventually hits the black or gray market. “He said.

If an item is found on a flea market or eBay, retailers can contact RFID tags to identify where they went missing and find problem areas in the supply chain. Buy items at discounted prices in the store and sell them online.

Speeds up data processing

Kyle Bermel, Chief Operating Officer of Metalcraft, said cameras are also better and faster in the process of collecting data.

The RFID tags themselves are more sensitive, “improving the performance of integrated circuits that power RFID tags, allowing us to create smaller layers,” he said. He added that this pushed costs down until recent supply chain problems brought them back.

Bermel expects widespread use of dual frequency RFID tags. This means that the warehouse can use the ultra-high frequency features of the tag and reader to read the distant world, but anyone with a smartphone can access the tag via short-range wireless communication.

Bermel said there are almost endless possibilities for this type of technology.

By tapping the tag on the smartphone, he said, “You can see the temperature and past temperature.” Companies can also bring such tagged items to promotional events, allowing potential customers to tap the tags on their phones to see more details.

Next is the vision robot

Adrian Kumar, Vice President of Solution Design for DHL Supply Chain, said DHL first introduced Locus Robotics AMR in 2017. In 2020, DHL expanded its partnership.

Already, AMR has improved in the meantime, especially when it comes to enabling better vision. “You can see longer distances and pick up more things,” he said. “The lower prices for sensors allow robots to have more sensors and the smarter they are.” I added.

Optional caption

Permission granted by DHL

Kumar predicts that the better the sensors and the cheaper the sensors, the more they can be mounted on the AMR, the more robots will be able to work with humans rather than staying in their respective spaces. increase.

Sensor innovation could also go beyond the need for robots to rely on something like a magnetic strip “to teach them how to move from point A to point B,” he said.

“Forget RFID. Forget to tag or bar code your product. Why can’t machines identify your product?” Lehman said. “I go to the supermarket, go to the shelves, look at the cornflakes and pick the cornflakes. It’s intuitive to me. It’s not yet intuitive to the machine.”

