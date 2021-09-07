NCDHHS Observes Hearing Loss Month in September





Author: NCDHHS Communication

Posted: September 7, 2021

Governor Roy Cooper of RALEIGH is a Deaf person who shares language, social norms, rules of conduct and history, and deaf people in September to celebrate and raise awareness of those who belong to the cultural and linguistic communities. Declared consciousness month. This year marks the 70th anniversary of the first meeting of the World Federation of the Deaf in September 1951.

North Carolina has 1.2 million people with deafness and is projected to grow to 1.6 million by 2030. The deaf population is born with severe deafness and uses the American Sign Language (ASL), a fully functional functional language, as their primary means of communication. For people using hearing aids, auxiliary listening devices, or other forms of amplification and communication modes, to the extent of hearing loss.

“Being on the side of the Deaf community by learning how to communicate effectively with Deaf people and learning more about the resources available can help promote accessibility and communication fairness in the Deaf community.” Jan Withers, director of the service department, said. North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services Hearing Impaired “For example, the state is using sign language interpreters and captions at Governor Coopers’ press conference in an emergency to help deaf and hearing impaired prepare like the general public. Increasingly population for emergencies. “

The COVID-19 pandemic is affecting communication in the Deaf community and exacerbating barriers to communication fairness. Hearing loss and hearing loss using lip reading and facial expressions when communicating via ASL, as masks need to be worn to slow the spread of COVID-19 in many environments, especially healthcare Community has become difficult to communicate. However, the pandemic also provided opportunities for creative solutions, such as wearing clear masks and using voice recognition apps and other communication support resources.

The Hearing Impaired Services Department and its seven regional centers provide services such as communication access, counseling, capacity building education, hearing impaired culture, advocacy for ASL awareness, and connections for the hearing impaired, hearing impaired, or deafblind. It offers. For the services and resources you need.

Awareness, understanding and awareness to join DSDHH and its partners to share information and resources and promote fairness of communication in order to bring awareness of the many contributions Deaf have made in the state-wide community. I will raise it.

