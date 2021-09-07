Google Nest Cam (Battery) Review: Reliable Security





Google has released the latest upgrade for its home security camera, NestCam.

The Nest Cam (battery) is the company’s first battery-powered camera, following Arlo, Swann, Ring and more, allowing more options where it can be installed without the need for a mains supply.

So how does this new camera rival its competitors?

How can I get it and how much does it cost?

Google Nest Cam (battery) is available in snow white color for $ 329.

If you need more than one, 2 packs are $ 619 and 3 packs are $ 899. Available from the Google Store or Harvey Norman.

Who is it good for?

There are many options in the home security market, and it’s great that Google is upgrading its range of Nest Cam products to increase its options and features to make it more competitive.

In addition to the reviewed Nest Cam (battery), Google has also released Nest Cam Doorbell (battery), Nest Cam with Foodle, and Nest Cam (wired). This will be the cheapest NestCam ever.

This makes things even more attractive by making it even more affordable to have a promising and reliable security camera system in your home.

The ability to view up to 3 hours of video footage for free is also something that many other security cameras don’t offer these days (Arlo offered 7 days). We’ll talk more about this shortly.

How does it work?

Installing and setting up Google Nest Cam (battery) is no easier than it is, with lots of tips and tricks on how to install your camera and how it behaves inside and outside your home. It can be used indoors or outdoors, so there are no restrictions on where the camera is needed.

Brackets are included if you need to mount them on the exterior wall, and weatherproof cables (starting at $ 59) and indoor stands (starting at $ 59) can be purchased separately.

With the help of Google, we have a lot of intelligence this time around, with the ability to detect four object types, including people, cars, animals, and even packages that may be delivered. The new Nest Cam series is also integrated with the Google Home app, so you’ll need to download and install one less app on your device.

Motion alerts are sent from the Google Home app and all Nest Cam devices appear in your home feed. If you have a Google smart display, you can always use them to view your camera. This worked very well on my Google Nest Hub Max.

Another new addition is the ability to store recorded video for up to 3 hours without the need for a subscription. This is a significant improvement over previous devices that offered only live view without a subscription.

However, upgrading to Nest Aware unlocks 60 days of footage, continuous recording, and a feature called Familiar Face, allowing you to add acquaintances. This allows them to warn when they are caught by the camera. I couldn’t test this feature exactly with other people who didn’t live with me, but it worked for those who could set it up in the app.

Google Nest Cam performs exceptionally well in both indoor and outdoor situations. The image quality is excellent and the 6x zoom allows you to get closer to specific details when you need them. It monitors a 130 degree field of view and allows you to track things even in the dark. But there is no color night vision.

Another great feature is Nest Cams’ ability to store up to 60 minutes of video locally if the battery runs out or the WiFi connection goes offline. Once the connection is restored, all of this footage will be available in the cloud and can be viewed in the app.

However, unlike other security cameras, the battery inside the NestCam is not replaceable. This means that you can’t keep a spare battery replaceable when it needs to be recharged (as in the case of Arlo Pro 4). It takes about 5 hours to return to full charge. That’s something to remember.

Our thoughts

Google Nest Cam (battery) checks many boxes in your home security space. It offers great flexibility where it can be installed, excellent video and audio quality, and some clever smart technology (as long as you subscribe to it).

I like how Nest Cam records locally when the WiFi connection is interrupted. What I’ve found can affect the Arlo camera system from missing certain moments.

However, Nest Cam doesn’t have the option to record locally, so stop here. All of them are cloud-based and you can get up to 3 hours of free footage, but you’ll need to purchase a continuous NestAware subscription to get more options.

Another missing feature is the built-in siren or spotlight. If you need this, we recommend looking elsewhere or waiting for Google to release NestCam with Foodle later this year.

Google has provided this publisher with a loan device for testing purposes. This did not affect our view of the device, and our reviews remain independent of the manufacturer.

