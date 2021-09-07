Pitchfest returns to HR Tech Conference





After being hit by a pandemic last year, Pitchfest is back this year to be the top HR Tech startup.

In just a few years from 2018, to be precise, the HR Technology Conference Pitchfest Contest has become one of HR Tech’s most popular and exciting activities from September 28th to October this year. 1 in Las Vegas. If you’re new to it or need an update (because you had to postpone the competition in 2020 by pivoting to virtual conferencing), Pitchfest will introduce you to over 30 HR technology start-ups. Thanks to the courtesy of the Randstad Innovation Fund, all companies competing for bragging rights and prizes will show off their pitches in front of a lively audience at the Expo Hall’s Pitchfest Theater.

This year’s tournament will be held in three qualifying rounds on September 28th and 29th, with two startups selected from each round to advance the tournament. The final round of presentations from the six HR Tech startups moving forward will take place on September 30th at 10am, after which the 2021 HR Tech Pitchfest winners will be nominated. Re-holding the Pitchfest Final Sit is arguably one of the highlights of HR Tech for me.

See also: Catch up with PILOT’s Pitchfest winner Ben Brooks

Why is Pitchfest such a must-see element of a conference?

For one thing, the qualifying rounds, especially the finals, are incredibly exciting. Start-ups only take a few minutes to market their solution, the rounds go fast, with more than 10 pitches planned for each session in the first round. In addition, after each presentation, the startup will be asked questions from a jury of HR technology experts. The jury carefully evaluates both the content and delivery of the pitch and how the presenter can think on his own to answer the question.

But I think the main reason for Pitchfest’s popularity is that HR technology innovations are often the first to appear in the HR technology startup community. Audiences gathered around the Pitchfest Theater see the latest innovations directly from the ideological leaders and developers of the next generation of industry. Pitchfest, along with Expo’s Start-up Pavilion, offers the industry’s largest face-to-face showcase of the latest HR technology, expanding its reach and influence each year.

Related: 6 HR technology startups that change corporate culture and EX market

Finally, this is really personal to me. I love presenting huge novelty checks to Pitchfest winners and being able to see their excitement and happiness after they have won such a great industry award. At HR Tech, make sure you have time to visit the Pitch Fest Theater in one or all rounds of the 2021 Pitch Fest Competition. See you there!

Click here to register for the HR Technology Conference.

Steve Boese is HRE’s Inside HR Tech Columnist and chairs the HREs HR Technology Conference, which runs from September 28th to October. 1, 2021, in Las Vegas. He also blogs and hosts radio shows and podcasts, the HR Happy Hour Show. He can be emailed to [email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ http://hrexecutive.com/hr-tech-conference-2021-the-return-of-a-conference-favorite/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos