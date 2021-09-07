12 smart tricks on WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, iMessage and Google Chat





It’s been a long time since AOL Instant Messenger became the pinnacle of digital communications. Since then, we have expanded to dozens of platforms for communication, which goes far beyond simple text messages.

As new competitors emerge every day, the messenger platform seeks to stay competitive with fun new features that give the message a little extra appeal. Tap or click here to see 5 Facebook Messengers you didn’t know you could do.

If you want to give your message a little extra flair, but aren’t quite sure how to do it from platform to platform, we’ve covered you. This is the best instant messenger hack from your favorite platform.

WhatsApp

Depending on the site you browse, WatsApp is the number one messaging app in the world. Here are some important features we’re looking forward to:

Replying to a specific message If you want to quote or reference a specific message, it’s easy. Hold down the message you want to quote and press Reply when the options appear. Searching for old chats If you’re looking for a particular conversation, you’ll need to scroll through the comments to find exactly what you’re looking for. Save time by using the search function. You can easily find what you are looking for using the search bar. Hiding Activity Thankfully, you can hide chat activity if you wish. On iOS, swipe from right to left[アーカイブ]Click. On Android, press and hold Chat, then select Archive. Facebook messenger

Facebook is used to track friends and family, so it makes sense to stay in touch using the Messenger feature. Here are some nifty tricks to help you the next time you use it.

Technical news important to you, every day

Encrypted Conversations If you’re looking for a higher level of privacy, Facebook also has its own security features. If you want to keep your conversation secure, you can encrypt it. To start a new conversation, select the secret conversation option on iOS or the secret icon on Android. If you want to keep the current conversation secret, tap the person’s name and select Go to Secret Conversation. You have sent a message. You accidentally sent a message and want to get it back. With Facebook Messenger, you can: The time to cancel sending a message is 10 minutes. Then you are out of luck.Hold down the message to cancel the transmission[削除]Click to display a pop-up with options to cancel sending the message. Sending video messages Video is always better than voice. If you want to send a cute face to your friends, Facebook Senger makes it easy. Simply tap and hold the camera icon to compose a video message. Apple device

If you prefer traditional texting on your iPhone, you don’t need a flashy third-party app. You can do quite a bit with Apple messages that are still on your device:

Mute Group Message Alerts If you’re in a text message group, constant alerts can be overwhelming. Thankfully, you can mute these group alerts on your iPhone. Open a group chat and tap the group icon at the top. Select the info button and[アラートを非表示]Scroll down to. Switch it on and that’s it! Sending Animation Effects Creating an animation will improve everything. On iOS, you can send animations via text messages. Simply hold down the up button and choose from a variety of effects, including slam options. Inline Reply If you want to reply to a specific message, you can do it just as you would with WhatsApp. Find the message you want to reply to, press and hold, and press the reply button to reply to that particular message. Google message

Google doesn’t stop astonishing us with all the programs and integrations it comes up with. And Google Messages is not disappointing and is pre-installed.

Accessing the Google Assistant via chat The Google Assistant is convenient, but did you know that you can access it from within Google Messages? In the message, tap the three dots.[設定]Choose.In chat[提案]Tap. Choose to turn on assistant suggestions, smart replies, or suggested actions. Enable Google Chat within the Messages app Google Chat is a new feature, but it’s easy to access from within the Messages app. There are two options to enable it. You can either wait for the prompt to turn it on or turn it on manually. Here’s how to turn it on manually in the settings:[設定]Open.[チャット機能]Choose.[チャット機能]Turn on. What if you want to send a textual schedule message, but are worried that someone else is sleeping or attending a meeting? You can pre-schedule the text to send at a specific time. Open the Messages app. Select a conversation. Enter your message.[送信]Press and hold. Enter the date and time to send the message.[次へ]Click.[送信]Choose.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.komando.com/tech-tips/smart-messaging-tricks/806136/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos