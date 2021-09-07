e-bot7 is recognized by Global AIFinTech100 as one of the world’s most innovative technology companies using artificial intelligence to transform financial services.





Badge AIFinTech1002021

Munich, September 7, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE)-

e-bot7 is on the AIFinTech 100 list as one of the most innovative AI companies in the world.

These companies were selected by a panel of industry experts and analysts who reviewed a survey of more than 1,000 FinTech companies conducted by FinTech Global.

Munich, September 7, 2021-E-bot7, one of the leading providers of conversational AI, is developing artificial intelligence and machine learning technology to solve challenges and improve the efficiency of financial services. Listed on the AIFinTech 100 list, one of the most innovative solution providers.

The use of AI and data analytics aims to help financial institutions move to digital operations, open up new revenue growth opportunities, minimize operating costs, and manually automate intensive processes. It has increased significantly in the last few years. Given the significant increase in demand for artificial intelligence technology in this sector, AIFinTech100 develops AI applications with financial services that all financial institutions need to know when developing digital transformation strategies. Established to identify the 100 most innovative companies that are.

Unique benefits of e-bot7

Getting stuck in a waiting loop for minutes or hours to contact a bank or change a bank account address for a transfer can be time consuming and can be a major problem for clients. Consumers can often wait hours on the hotline, or even days, to get answers to simple queries by email. The e-bot7s Hybrid Agent + AI solution can answer common questions about account models or transfer orders. You can also answer individual questions about renewal orders or account statements if integrated with CRM. The more questions a chatbot has, the more the chatbot trains itself. When the customer’s question is passed to the service agent, the bot learns the question and response. At the same time, service agents can gather more insights about customer requests. Therefore, conversational AI benefits both customers and service agents and increases efficiency.

In these volatile times, many prefer to process customer service inquiries online. You no longer have to go to a bank branch to physically talk to a service agent, and you no longer have to hold for a long time when a chatbot becomes available. e-bot7 provides a solution that facilitates your customer service journey by processing requests 24 hours a day, delivering reliable and fast response speeds. The way we communicate is changing rapidly and it’s important to meet customer expectations. The e-bot7s solution empowers customers by delivering a personalized experience while enhancing conversational AI technology through digitalization.

Recommendation process

Outstanding companies were selected by a panel of industry experts and analysts who reviewed a survey of more than 1,000 FinTech companies conducted by data and research firm FinTech Global. Solution providers who create the final list have been recognized for their innovative use of technology to solve key industry problems or to generate cost savings or efficiency improvements throughout the financial services value chain.

Richard Sachar, Global Director of FinTech, explains: Management filters all solution providers in the market by highlighting the most innovative artificial intelligence companies in areas such as insurance, banking, investment and transactions, lending, customer experience, compliance and fraud prevention.

A complete list of AIFinTech100 can be found at www.AIFinTech100.com. More information on e-bot7 and AIFinTech100 can be downloaded for free from our website.

About e-bot7 With multilingual NLP algorithms, AI hybrid solutions, and low implementation effort, e-bot7 is one of the most innovative AI providers in the world. Based in Munich, London, Paris and Amsterdam, the company’s solutions automate customer service inquiries and processes, analyze incoming messages and support customer service employees with suggested answers. This will significantly reduce the average processing time. The company works with more than 250 of the most prestigious international clients and has won more than 20 awards. The founding team, consisting of Fabian Beringer, Xaver Lehmann and Maximilian Gerer, has been added to the Forbes 30 Under 30 list and has expanded to more than 110 FTEs within five years. For more information, please visit e-bot7.com.

Contact: Isabella Domke e-bot7 +49 176 87429666 [email protected]

