Microsoft Acquires Video Editing Software Startup Clipchamp





Microsoft said Tuesday that it had acquired Clipchamp, a startup with software that consumers and business workers can use to edit videos. The terms of the contract have not been disclosed.

Photographer: Samyukta Lakshmi / Bloomberg via Getty Images | Getty Images

Microsoft said Tuesday that it had acquired Clipchamp, a startup with software that consumers and business workers can use to edit videos. The terms of the contract have not been disclosed.

This technology is in line with Microsoft’s long-standing commitment to expanding productivity software offerings to both individual and corporate users. When Microsoft announced future price increases for Office 365 subscriptions in August, it pointed out the addition to bundles that include the Teams Communications app.

Clipchamp provides Windows apps, but some of the service’s capabilities are the ability to leverage online computing resources.

“Clipchamp’s technical approach uses the simplicity of web apps and the full computing power of a PC with graphics processing unit (GPU) acceleration, which was previously limited to traditional video applications, to process video. Chris Pratley, Corporate Vice President of Microsoft’s Office Media Group, wrote in a blog post.

The Clipchamp service is not yet available under Microsoft’s licensing program, a Microsoft spokeswoman told CNBC in an email.

“As we go further with our integration plan, we will eventually have the process of converting existing Clipchamp users / customers to Microsoft subscribers,” said a spokeswoman.

Founded in 2013, Clipchamp is based in Brisbane, Australia and has 92 employees, according to LinkedIn data. Investors include Ten 13 and Tola Capital.

Clipchamp announced in July that it had 17 million registered users, was adopted by more than 390,000 companies, and increased 54% year-on-year. According to the Clipchamp website, Deloitte, Google, Microsoft, and Zendesk are one of the companies that use the software.

The startup reported a 140% increase in exports with a 9:16 aspect ratio that works with Facebook’s Instagram Stories and TikTok. People also used Clipchamp for screen recording and webcam recording. Facebook said the app family had 3.51 billion monthly users, up 12% year-on-year, as the pandemic continued in the second quarter.

The announcement will be made three weeks after Adobe announces that it has acquired Frame.io. Frame.io’s software allows you to comment on videos during the editing process for $ 1.275 billion. Microsoft itself has previously shown interest in video by participating in negotiations to acquire TikTok’s US business last year. TikTok has decided not to proceed with the transaction. And in 2018, Microsoft acquired education-oriented video startup Flipgrid.

