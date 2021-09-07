Aerospace Primes Northrop, Lockheed Joins Orbit Fab in Over $ 10 Million Funding Round – TechCrunch





San Francisco-based startup OrbitFab wants to be a reliable source of orbital refueling and is currently raising over $ 10 million to get there. The funds will be used to fund a refueling test scheduled to be launched as early as the end of 2022. In this test, the company will send two refueling shuttles to space that iterate through a three-stage docking, fuel transfer, and undocking process.

The round was led by Asymmetry Ventures and was attended by existing investors Space Fund and new investors Marubeni Ventures and Audacious Venture Partners. In particular, both Northrop Grumman Corporation and Lockheed Martin Ventures also participated, with two contractor rivals investing together for the first time, Orbit Fab co-founder Jeremy Schiel told TechCrunch.

Ciel said we are the tide of growing all the boats. We don’t give either a competitive edge, but overall, we can have better options for sustainability in space.

Get [the two primes] As he said, playing well with each other is important for companies that want to establish themselves as a preferred source of space refueling. In 2019, TechCrunch Disrupt Battlefield finalist Orbit Fab has developed a refueling valve called RAFTI (Rapid Attachable Fluid Transfer Interface). However, this component must be installed before the spacecraft leaves Earth. Inns from major customers such as aerospace contractors must occur before the satellite goes into orbit.

The idea is that a RAFTI-equipped spacecraft will be able to dock with one of the OrbitFab refueling shuttles located in low orbit, geosynchronous orbit, and ultimately in Sisruner space. By 2025, Schiel said he hopes all spacecraft will be equipped with RAFTI. In the long run, the company has an even bigger idea. It is the production of fuel in space using materials mined from asteroids.

Ciel said we want to be Dow Chemical in space. We want to be the first customers of lunar miners, asteroid miners, to buy materials they have mined from their bodies and convert them into usable propellants that can be produced in orbit. I am.

According to Orbit Fab, orbital refueling is the foundation of a fast-growing new space economy, either moving goods or spacecraft from one orbit to another (a very fuel-intensive operation) or returning resources. You need to build a supply chain for you. To the earth.

Schiel added that we want to be a propellant supply chain.

