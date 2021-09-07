Chevron, Delta Air Lines and Google announce their intention to measure sustainable aviation fuel emissions data and increase industry transparency





Chevron Creates SAF Test Batch and Selles SAF to Delta at LAX Hub

Chevron and Delta share SAF pilot results with Google Cloud to better understand emissions reports

San Ramon & Mountain View, CA, September 7, 2021-(Business Wire)-Chevron USA Inc., Chevron Products Company Division (Chevron), Delta Air Lines (Delta), Google Today, Cloud-Based Technology Has issued a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to track test batch emission data for sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) using.

Sustainable aviation fuels are made from biomaterials that can significantly reduce lifecycle carbon strength compared to traditional jet fuels. The two companies hope to create a common, more transparent model for analyzing potential greenhouse gas emission reductions that organizations considering SAF programs can adopt. Through this project, Chevron will manufacture test batches of SAF at the El Segundo refinery and sell the SAF to Delta at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), Delta’s leading global hub.

Amelia DeLuca, Managing Director of Sustainability at Delta, said: “In addition to being the world’s first carbon-neutral airline, we promised to replace 10% of jet fuel with SAF by 2030. This partnership provides important data and analysis while providing its It may help us achieve our goals. Environmental protection of our commitment. “

Andy Walz, president of Chevron’s Americas Fuels & Lubricants, said: “The data sharing and transparency elements of this partnership will help us better understand emissions from sustainable aviation fuel production and supply and support our goal of advancing low-carbon fuels. . “

In parallel, Google Cloud plans to build a data and analytics framework to securely capture and analyze emission data from Delta and Chevron associated with SAF test batches. The pilot’s goal is to increase the visibility and transparency of the data from the project and improve the reporting of SAF emissions.

“Google Cloud has a history as a pioneer in emission reduction technology and we were looking forward to using data and analytics to drive understanding and adoption of renewable fuels,” said Google Cloud’s global energy solution. Larry Cochran, the director in charge, said.

About chevron

Chevron is one of the world’s leading integrated energy companies. We believe that affordable, reliable and cleaner energy is essential for a richer and more sustainable world. Chevron produces crude oil and natural gas. Manufactures transportation fuels, lubricants, petrochemicals and additives. And we develop technologies that strengthen our business and industry. To advance the low-carbon future, we focus on cost-effectively lowering carbon strength, increasing renewable energy and offsets to support our business, and investing in low-carbon technologies that enable commercial solutions. I’m guessing. For more information on Chevron, please visit www.chevron.com.

About Delta

Delta Air Lines is a sustainable air travel from the first and only US airline to voluntarily limit greenhouse gas emissions at the 2012 level to last year’s effort to become the world’s first carbon-neutral airline. I have been working on this journey for many years. Delta is the No. 1 airline named by Barrons as the most sustainable company in the Americas in 2020, and the only US airline in the 2021 S & P Sustainability Yearbook, by Keep America Beautiful. Winner of the Vision for America Award and the Captain Planet Foundation’s Superhero Corporate Award. Delta has also been spotlighted on the FTSE4Good Index for the sixth consecutive year and on the Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index for the tenth consecutive year. For more information, please visit Delta.com / sustainability.

About Google Cloud

Google Cloud accelerates your organization’s ability to digitally transform your business with the best infrastructure, platforms, industry solutions, and expertise. We provide enterprise-grade solutions that leverage Google’s cutting-edge technology on the cleanest cloud in the industry. Customers in more than 200 countries and territories rely on Google Cloud as their trusted partner to enable growth and solve their most critical business problems.

