Rural Innovation Initiative-Chamber of Commerce chosen to receive wholly-owned technical assistance through Valley Times-News





On Monday, the Rural Innovation Center (CORI) announced that Chambers County would be one of four pilot cities participating in the Rural Innovation Initiative.

The project is designed to develop an ecosystem that helps foster a technology entrepreneurship of ethnic minorities, blacks, Hispanics, and people of color.

This opportunity is worth $ 30,000 per community and supports the work being completed in Chambers County.

Rural Innovation Strategies, Inc., a sister organization of CORI. Leah Taylor, Head of Digital Economy Development at (RISI), says that each community we choose brings its own set of assets, partnerships between sectors and diverse leadership. Our team is excited to work with each team to develop a digital economic strategy that creates conditions for color community members to be an active driving force and participate in homemade digital jobs and startups. increase.

Chris Basby, director of commercial and community development at the Chambers County Development Bureau, said he had heard about the program through a colleague and thought it was the best choice for Chambers County.

He said, look, I think this is an interesting program. I think your community meets the standards of what they’re looking for, Busby said.

Mr. Busby initially thought it was a long shot, but said he received a call after deciding to apply that he was selected for an interview. As part of that interview process, Busby needed to develop a team that represented the community.

The team was selected by Jonathan Herston of the Circle of Care, Griff Pemberton of the Southern Union State Community College, Angelia Thomas of the Lanett City Councilwoman, and Louis Davidson of the La Fayette City Manager.

They are our core members. According to Basby, it was these people who interviewed him. If this happens, we will attract more partners.

Davidson says the project offers more opportunities in the world of burgeoning technology.

Historically, education shows that the minority, underrated color community has had slightly worse or lower test scores, according to Davidson. Things are so fast and changing in technology that has become an integral part of everything. So when technology is at warp speed, it only makes things worse, and in a community like us where we underestimate people, you also have problems in the local community. The fact cannot be ignored. And it’s not necessarily just the colors, but generally only the local communities are left behind.

It is hoped that the pilot program will focus on developing an ecosystem for tech start-ups and teaching children the skills they need to start a tech business.

According to Davidson, I’m excited because the pilots are talking about trying to develop an ecosystem, not just focusing on teaching children how to code, for example. But they can also develop jobs and opportunities, so they can acquire those skills and live in the area. It doesn’t make sense if I have these skills, but now I need to move to Auburn or get closer to Atlanta and take advantage of my skills.

Davidson is a viable place for digital startups, with low cost of living, proximity to several metropolitan areas within an hour’s drive, and current broadband initiatives aimed at expanding the service as a whole. Point out some positive attributes of. county.

Similarly, Busby is excited about pilots about what to bring to the county minorities.

Busby is really excited about the opportunity to provide entrepreneurial resources to the minority community.

According to Basby, the application process hasn’t been decided yet, but with the announcement and the wheels moving, people will reach out to the program and express their interest.

Busby wants to work closely with both Lanett City Schools and Chambers County School District, as well as Point University, Southern Union State Community College, and in some cases Auburn University.

He said that anyone selected as part of this pilot program must have a relationship with Chambers County.

I want them to be in Chambers County, I don’t necessarily say they need to live in Chambers County, he said. So if you’re an Auburn student from Chambers County and he or she lives in a dormitory, I think we can take them, but if they start a business , We have that business in Chambers County.

At this time, there is no limit to the number of participants who can participate in the program, according to Basby. The start phase will begin in 2022.

