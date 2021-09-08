Paso Robles aims to launch digital innovation, funded by The Center on Rural Innovation





KCBX Angel Russell reports.

The city of Paso Robles is funded by the Rural Innovation Center to bring in technology-related work.

Rural communities like Paso Robals are not statistically known for launching tech companies.

Currently, 97% of tech jobs have been created in metropolitan areas since 2010. Leah Taylor of the Rural Innovation Center, also known as CORI, said:

Taylor said it was the problem they were trying to fix. CORI is a non-profit organization that works with local communities to help build a digital economy, especially in areas that can bring opportunities to local people of color.

“I’ve seen many people want to leave their rural homes and raise their families for work in the heart of the city. More people stay there. You can choose to raise your family.

According to Taylor, the city of Paso Robles is the only four rural villages nationwide chosen to receive $ 30,000 in a competitive process to find ways to support tech start-ups and jobs. It’s one of the communities.

According to Taylor, Paso Robles is a city that wants to help bring equal opportunity to diverse people. Paso Robles is 57% white, while Hispanics account for 38%, making up the second largest ethnic group.

Innovation can happen anywhere, “Taylor said. Take them off.

Taylor said the city of Paso Robals has untapped talent and the money will help unleash entrepreneurial tech-related growth potential.

“High-paying jobs are leaving local communities towards the center of the city,” Taylor said. It is good for everyone that the economy as a whole is more prosperous.

According to Taylor, the partnership between CORI and the city of Paso Robles and the Hispanic Business Association will begin in the fall.

