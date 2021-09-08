Opinion | Momentary medium





The company is also faced with questions about the recent deployment of safety measures to protect children and eliminate the harmful and repulsive use of technology for sexually abusing children. This is called the CSAM Apples method and involves monitoring the user’s personal device rather than the information in the cloud. Raised privacy concerns. This is a surprise from companies that have bet their rep on protecting consumer privacy.

Two prominent computer scientists have outlined their concerns, especially government misuse, in a recent editorial at The Washington Post.

For example, foreign governments can force services to people who share unfavorable political speeches. That is not a hypothesis. WeChat, a popular Chinese messaging app, has already used content matching to identify dissident content. This year, India enacted rules that may require pre-screening of content that is critical of government policy. Russia has recently fined Google, Facebook and Twitter for not deleting material from the anti-democratic movement.

Last week I did a Sway podcast with Thorns co-founder Ashton Kutcher and CEO Julie Cordua on issues related to this issue. Nonprofits are focused on using technology to eradicate sexual exploitation of children.

As mentioned at the beginning of the episode, Apples software converts an image into a kind of digital fingerprint called a hash and flags it for review only if there are many related images. Nonetheless, Apple’s move has sparked a debate between ending the exploitation of children that we all agree with and protecting privacy, which is a trade-off here.

Kutcher and Cordua defended Apple’s plans as it was important to stop the endless stream of this illegal and toxic content. Is this a gold standard solution? Katcher said. do not know. What I know is that I have never been involved in a technology company where the first product is the final product.

That’s fair, but even Apple knows it’s a problem. It’s no wonder that the company has postponed deployment from the second half of this year to an unspecified time. In a statement, the company will collect and improve input over the next few months before releasing these critical child safety features, based on feedback from customers, advocacy groups, researchers and others. I decided to spend additional time for this.

Taking a break here is the right thing to do, but especially when it comes to communication, it’s an unforced error from a company that rarely does them.

And that’s not all. The problem between the US and China will definitely get worse and will affect Apple given that Apple is exposed to it. And yeah, yes, the anxiety of employees that Apple has been covering for a long time. The blunt worker isn’t new to technology, but is it Apple’s sloppy worker? Indeed, a new twist.

