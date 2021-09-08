UW Medical Research: Home Blood Samples Can Dramatically Improve Telemedicine Quality-Current Status of Reform





In a study conducted by staff at the UW Institute for Medical Pathology, a new device called the Tasso-SST blood collection kit succeeded in collecting blood samples to measure antibodies against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID. It became clear. -19.

Get the latest state-specific policy intelligence for the healthcare sector delivered to your inbox.

Seattle biotechnology company Tasso, Inc. Funded this study. Tasso, Inc. Manufactured by, this device is fully patient-controlled and can be used by patients at home. When the patient presses a button on the device, a small lancet that penetrates the skin is released. The vacuum then draws blood from the capillaries just below the skin. This blood flows into a collection tube, which the patient caps and sends to the lab for analysis.

In this study, participants’ blood was collected using several different methods to assess how well the device worked compared to standard blood sampling methods. Patients used the device to draw blood on their own and then used the device under the supervision of research staff. These samples were then compared to venous blood samples taken by a phlebotomist using standard techniques.

The researchers reported that there was no significant difference between the samples collected by the device and the phlebotomist.

The success of this test demonstrates that the device can be used by phlebotomists for other tests that typically require a visit to a lab or clinic that takes blood samples directly from a vein. According to a study published in the Digital Health Journal PLOS ONE, this device may help monitor a wide range of COVID-19 immunity and infections.

The current pandemic has led to restricted movement and assembly of people to mitigate the spread of viral infections. In this situation, telemedicine is becoming more and more common as an alternative to face-to-face medical visits. Access to a self-collecting device for blood monitoring can be a useful aid … In addition, many other analytes, including other antibodies and small molecules, are blood samples collected with this device. Can be analyzed using.

However, the researchers in this study emphasize that in order for the device to be used in everyday care, further testing is needed to verify the accuracy and reliability of the device with other types of tests. ..

Andrew N, Research Director and Professor of Laboratory Medicine and Pathology. Dr. Hoofnagle commented on potential future devices for telemedicine.

In the video, you can tell if the patient is okay by talking to or watching the patient, but sometimes you need a blood sample to see what’s really going on. Having the patient take a blood sample on their own does not replace the doctor’s consultation, but it may help improve remote treatment.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://stateofreform.com/news/washington/2021/09/uw-medicine-study-covid-antibody-test/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos