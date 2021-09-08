Fake Google Reviews Target Portland’s Pest Control Industry





Over 20 Portland companies have been hit by fake computer-generated 1-star reviews on Google for months.

Beaverton, Sam Burton, Oregon and Michelle Funlou have become unlikely friends.

Weaved. Burton, who owns Prime Pest Solutions in Beaverton, said he refused to change his customers.

Small business owners are competitors in the local pest control industry, but are working together to stop another type of pest that has targeted them online in a fake 1-star Google review.

Funrue, who owns Vanish Pest Control in Beaverton, says we don’t want to focus on our business, live our lives, and use the moments we wake up to solve this at every other moment. ..

KGW Investigates learned that at least 20 pest control companies in the Portland Metro area received dozens of fake 1-star reviews on their Google Business Profile last year.

Reviews are not left by unfortunate customers who are dissatisfied that they are fake, computer-generated, and designed to damage a company’s reputation.

Fake reviews downgraded the company’s Google reputation, cost thousands of dollars to lose revenue, and undermined the credibility of consumer rating systems.

Related: A Washington couple sued for $ 112,000 after leaving a one-star review

It dropped me from 5 stars to 3.6. David Scott, who owns Best Pest Control in Beaverton, said he was looking at the duration of a company rated 3.6 and no one knew what it did to my income.

Business owners like Alex Waltman of Beaverton’s Sasquatch Pest Control said he was a big hit with his brand new business.

My search is down, my website hits are down. According to Waltman, my phone has dropped significantly since a year ago.

Burton, who runs Prime Pest Solutions with his wife, has been fighting this fake review issue for months. He has contacted Google, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), the Oregon Department of Justice, and several law firms, but has received little help.

According to Burton, there were days when I called all government agencies that I could think could handle this.

Burton and other business owners said they knew these reviews weren’t from unfortunate customers.

Exterminators must keep a service record of all their customers in accordance with USDA regulations.

One of these 1-star reviews isn’t a customer, Burton said.

Burton has the idea that it could be behind a fake review. Last year he left the company, filed for unemployment and set up his own pest control company in Oregon.

Burton said the number of 1-star reviews actually increased after denying the unemployment allowance for former employees.

Burton contacted a former employee, who denied it and filed a report with the Beaverton Police Department, but nothing stopped the review.

Burton didn’t know that at the time, but Funloose’s business was also hit by fake reviews.

According to Burton, when they started joining, I felt totally helpless, especially because I didn’t know who it was or where it came from.

Related: Oregons complaining about the mover’s failure to deliver

Both men hired Jason Brown for a review scam, a company that seeks to help business owners get fake reviews from their profiles.

Google is so big that reviews are clearly computer-generated, and even if you’re not a real customer, you can’t often just flag a fake review to remove it.

Funrue said it’s easy to find fake reviews if you know what to look for.

Funrue said the grammar was inconsistent or incorrect, and the punctuation was wrong.

Brown began an investigation and found that at least 20 pest control companies in Portland had been hit by fake 1-star reviews.

This case in Portland was the most interesting case I’ve seen, as we’ve identified the culprit but it hasn’t stopped yet, Brown said.

Mr Brown said all his investigations and evidence indicate that a former Burton employee who now owns his own pest control company is the person behind the targeted attack.

According to Brown, the fake reviews appear to come from an overseas company that someone hires to leave negative reviews targeting competitors.

Portland’s business has impacted a range of scale, from one-person operations to large-scale pest control companies.

All seven business owners said Google should do more to thwart these fake reviews.

I can handle most kids doing this, what I can’t handle is Google’s indifference to making it possible, and undoubtedly they make it possible. They could do something about it. And I understand that, they are so huge. According to Tom Dieringer of the All Pest Control Company, he doesn’t have time to tinker with the 18 Portland companies, but he has a policy that’s just a joke.

According to Brown, Google deleted some of the fake reviews of some companies a few months ago. During the same period, Google also removed 75 fake 5-star reviews from its competitors’ business profiles. However, as soon as the fake reviews were removed, new fake reviews replaced the old ones.

Eight business owners have also filed complaints with the Federal Trade Commission, but no action has yet been taken.

Burton has filed a proceeding against his former employee. He denied doing this in his written response, but the review did not stop.

A former employee told KGW by email that this was a rumor and there was no evidence that he was responsible.

They’re all witty, according to Brown, because it’s endless and Google hasn’t done enough to come and stop it.

Fake reviews are confusing to consumers who rely on Google to choose their business or service, Brown said.

Currently, you can’t trust a 5-star review and you can’t trust a 1-star review. So what kind of reviews can you trust? Brown said.

Google told KGW Investigates that it employs a team of trained operators and analysts, as well as an automated system that uses hundreds of clues to detect fake reviews.

Google said in a statement:

Google is investing heavily in building and implementing technologies that help people find reliable information on Google. Our policy clearly states that reviews should be based on real-world experience and information, and we use a combination of people and technology to monitor for malicious content 24/7. doing. Being one step ahead of the scammers is a constant battle, and our team will continue to investigate the situation and remove content that violates our policies.

In 2020, Google blocked 55 million reviews and nearly 3 million fake business profiles that violated company policy.

After Google detected and investigated suspicious and policy-violating behavior, more than 610,000 user accounts were disabled.

According to Google, the company has thwarted more than three million attempts by malicious individuals to verify Google’s business profile that doesn’t belong to them.

Google told KGW that there are several ways users can flag reviews that may be misleading or incorrect.

In your business profile, you can ask Google to remove inappropriate reviews here. Users can now flag inappropriate content. Misleading or inaccurate information on Google Maps can be reported here. The company describes here the overall approach to removing fake reviews and unwelcome content.

The day after KGW Investigates contacted Google, dozens of fake reviews were removed from the affected businesses, but not all.

Beaverton business owners feel this is a never-ending problem that no one wants to fix.

I was looking for a solution, but to be honest, I just want to stop it, Funrue said.

Do you have any ideas for Christine’s story? Email her at [email protected]

Other KGW Investigates Articles: The Impact of Homeless Camps

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.kgw.com/article/news/investigations/fake-review-attack-on-portland-businesses/283-9c4ae64b-d90a-477e-9b80-0f7f5e2f7984 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos