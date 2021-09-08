Google clock bug causes Android users to oversleep





supply

Reddit users report that they haven’t woken up at the time requested by the Google Clock app (file photo).

This article was first published on thebit.nz.

If you have a deep sleep, you may not want to rely on the Google Clock app for a while.

Many Reddit users report that they’re just deciding not to wake up at the time the app requests, and they’re sleeping generously a little later.

The gesture is great in theory, so the app doesn’t have to deal with consequences such as being fired from work due to being late.

Read more: * Google tracks movements-whether you like it or not * Android needs to share responsibilities with Facebook to track calls and texts * Do you need a smart home?Please read this first

The bugs are, of course, very annoying to those who come across them, which are beginning to be reflected in the Google Play Store ratings, with 1-star scores skyrocketing and app averages dropping.

What is particularly difficult to diagnose is that it appears to be inconsistent between use cases. In the original Reddit thread, some say the alarm fails only when the phone is down, while others say it doesn’t work when it’s up.

Most of the affected devices seem to be Google Pixel handsets, but phones from other manufacturers can also be affected.

Another Reddit thread recommends that Google employees pop up, suggesting that it may be related to waking up using Spotify, and switching to the default noise. But again, subsequent answers suggest that it doesn’t work for everyone because some patients have already done so.

Release the splash

If you need a wake-up call, there are plenty of other free alarm clock apps available on the Google Play store (file photos).

Still, Google employees said it suggests that at least help may be on the way. The account writes that the fix has been identified and will be published shortly.

Ironically, suggesting to people who aren’t using Spotify to disable Spotify may suggest that they won’t hit someone who has a complete grasp of the root cause. Maybe, but I hope it’s true. But what do you do in the meantime?

Now, the easiest solution is to download one of the many other free alarm clock apps available on the Google Play store. This obviously works fine and there are many choices.

For those who sleep hard, it’s a good idea to choose Alarmy, an evil app that allows you to complete tasks and puzzles before the squeak stops, to avoid falling asleep.

Of course, non-masochistic options are also available.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.stuff.co.nz/technology/thebit-nz/300402178/google-clock-bug-causes-android-users-to-oversleep The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos