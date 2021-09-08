How to clear Google search history from your Google account and various web browsers





You need to clear your Google search history from both your Google account and various web browsers. These steps allow you to quickly clear your Google search history from your desktop browser or mobile device. You can specify the type of search data that Google initially holds by adjusting your Google account settings.

Deleting Google’s search history removes all sorts of information that a dubious character might use. Given funny videos, news stories, trivia quizzes, and other content, as well as the number of times hackers searched for address, phone number, employer information, and other data that could help hackers steal your identity. , People, or other undesired consequences.

You can also control the type of search that Google initially saves from your Google account settings.

Note: As a company, Google will continue to retain data about much of your search history. For example, log how often you search for a particular topic. You may be worried, but at least be aware that the data that is retained after you delete your search history will never be exposed to your computer or mobile device.

Here’s how to clear your Google search history from your Google account in a web browser such as Safari or Google Chrome.

How to clear Google search history from your Google account on your computer

To permanently delete your Google search history, you need to delete it directly from your Google account. Clearing your browser history does not erase all the information that Google tracks and stores in your account. Here’s how to delete past and future search history from your Google account:

To delete past Google search history:

1. Open your browser, go to Google.com and log in to your account.

2. After signing in, click the Google app icon in the upper right corner of your Google homepage. The icon looks like a square mosaic containing nine small squares.

Click the mosaic icon in the upper right corner.Grace Eliza Goodwin / Business Insider

3. In the drop-down menu,[アカウント]Click.

Click “Account”.Grace Eliza Goodwin / Business Insider

4. From the sidebar menu on the left side of the screen[データとプライバシー]Click.

Quick tip: in the center of the page[プライバシーとパーソナライズ]With tiles[データとプライバシーの管理]You can also click. This will[データとプライバシー]You will see the same screen as clicking a tab.

On the left[データとプライバシー]Click the tab.Grace Eliza Goodwin / Insider

Five.[履歴設定]At the bottom of the section[マイアクティビティ]Click.

To see all saved activities[マイアクティビティ]Choose.Grace Eliza Goodwin / Insider

6. To delete search activities one by one, in the upper right corner of the activity list[X]Click the icon and in a popup[削除]Choose.

Click the “X” icon above the list you want to delete.Grace Eliza Goodwin / Insider

7. To delete multiple or all search histories at once, under the search bar[削除]Click the button.

Click “Delete”.Grace Eliza Goodwin / Business Insider

8. In the popup, you can select the content to delete: Last hour, last day, always, or custom range.

To turn off Google’s ability to track future search history:

1. Open your browser, go to Google.com and log in to your account.

2. After signing in, click the Google app icon in the upper right corner of your Google homepage. The icon looks like a square mosaic containing nine small squares.

3. In the drop-down menu,[アカウント]Click.

4. From the sidebar menu on the left side of the screen[データとプライバシー]Click.

Five.[履歴設定]In the section[Webとアプリのアクティビティ]Click.

6. At the top of the next page[Webとアプリのアクティビティ]Click the blue slide bar next to to turn off tracking.

Click the blue slide button.Grace Eliza Goodwin / Business Insider

7. In the popup, scroll to the bottom of the page and[一時停止]Click.

Click Pause.Grace Eliza Goodwin / Business Insider

The slide bar next to your web and app activity is now gray instead of blue.

8. You can also turn off location history and YouTube history.[データとプライバシー]Return to the page[ウェブとアプリのアクティビティ]Below the options[ロケーション履歴]or[YouTube履歴]Click. Follow the same process as above and click the blue slide bar on each page to turn off tracking.

How to delete Google search history from your Google account on your mobile device

1. Go to Google.com in your mobile browser and make sure you are logged in to your Google account.

2. Tap the three horizontal lines at the top left of the Google homepage.

Tap the 3-line drop-down menu.Stephen John / Business Insider

3. Tap the word “data” in the search.

[検索中のデータ]Tap.Stephen John / Business Insider

4. On the next page[検索履歴]Scroll to the bottom of the section and[検索履歴の管理]Choose.

[検索履歴の管理]Choose.Grace Eliza Goodwin / Insider

5. On the next screen, in the upper right corner of each list[X]You can delete the activity list one by one by tapping the icon.To delete search activity in bulk, the blue at the top of the search history[削除]Tap the button. In the popup,[今日削除],[カスタム範囲を削除],[常時削除],or[自動削除]You can choose to turn on.

Tap Delete and select the amount you want to delete. How to delete browser search history on Grace Eliza Goodwin / Insider computer

You can also delete your browser history for added security and privacy. This includes Google searches tracked directly through your browser.

For Safari:

1. Start by opening the Safari browser. In the taskbar at the top of the screen[履歴]Click on the word.

Safari in the upper left corner of the screen[履歴]Place the cursor on.Stephen John / Business Insider

2. At the bottom of the drop-down menu[履歴のクリア]Click.

Stephen John / Business Insider

3. Select the range of saved searches you want to delete: past hour, today, today, yesterday, or all history.

Select a time frame and[履歴を消去]Click.Stephen John / Business Insider

Four.[履歴のクリア]Click.

For Google Chrome:

1. Start by opening the Chrome browser and in the taskbar at the top of the screen[履歴]Click.

2. In the drop-down menu[完全な履歴を表示]Click.

[完全な履歴を表示]Click.Stephen John / Business Insider

3. On the opened web page, on the left side of the screen[閲覧履歴データの消去]Click.

Click “Clear browsing data”.Stephen John / Business Insider

4. On the next screen,[時間範囲]Select the amount of search history you want to delete from the menu and note the box below where you can customize what you want to delete, from browsing history to cookies to cached images.

Select the range of history you want to delete and the options for clearing cookies and cached data. Steven John / Business Insider How to share Google Calendar with others to make your schedule easier How to reverse image search on Google to find information related to a particular photo Any for easy access How to make Google your homepage in a web browser How to change the language In Google on your desktop, mobile, or Chrome browser

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businessinsider.in/tech/how-to/how-to-clear-your-google-search-history-from-your-google-account-and-on-various-web-browsers/articleshow/86020105.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos