Digifarm’s Digan Tara patents technology to create Google Maps space map





Bangalore: Imagine a service like Google Maps for space that helps space agencies and businesses around the world navigate low earth orbit (LEO). This is approaching reality with the Indian startup Digitara patented technology that enables such services. Headquartered in Bangalore, Digiantara is the world’s first company specializing in active space-based space surveillance and space situational awareness (SSA). That is, unlike other methods that use a passive method that uses a camera that can track an object only when it is exposed to light, Digitara uses a laser that can continuously track the object. Also, a diverse team of space architects who have built a suite of SSA solutions for modeling centimeter-sized resident space objects (RSOs) and LEO space weather have recently joined forces on the key technologies behind the solutions. I succeeded in obtaining a patent. Anirudh Sharma, CEO of Space-MAP and the first LaunchIts Space Mission Assurance Platform (Space-MAP), Digantara, said TOI is a comprehensive SSA solution platform with three key technologies. The first component is a space-based space climate and object tracker (SCOT), an advanced space surveillance sensor that tracks RSO and space weather onboard satellite constellations. The second is the Orbital Engine (OrEng), a software package that transforms SCOT data into orbital insights. The third is Space-ADAPT, a conglomerate of products built from data obtained from SCOT and OrEng. SCOT is a patented space-based space surveillance sensor that produces the two components needed for effective SSA. Digitara, which will install a constellation of SCOT-enabled satellites covering the entire LEO band, is in talks to launch the first satellite in late 2022. Explaining centimeter-sized object technology, SCOT is active Surveillance provides accurate 3D coordinates for RSOs over 1 cm. The SCOTs Meteorological Module also provides in-situ orbital radiation dose measurements. … OrEng is a unique SSA data processing engine that solves the trajectories of all objects observed by SCOT. Estimate the coordinates and uncertainties of the objects being monitored and project their trajectories into the future. This orbital data is delivered by OrEng in an industry standard data format. Space Awareness Data and Analysis Products (Space-ADAPT) is a collection of orbital data and orbital analysis products developed on the basis of data extracted from SCOT and OrEng, Sharma said. Advanced SSA features such as orbit visualization, coupling assessment, avoidance maneuver planning, maneuver detection, and orbit risk estimation are all components of Space-ADAPT, he said, including satellite operators, launchers, government, and the military. He added that he would benefit from this product. .. Congested orbit + space debris This technology is important given the ever-increasing number of objects in space and space debris. According to a recent dataset published by astronomer Jonathan McDowell in the General Catalog of Artificial Space Objects, the most complete catalog of satellites, spacecraft, debris, and space organizations has been reviewed and more than 50,000 cataloged since 1958. Launch at least 23,000 of the space objects to stay in orbit. While some of the 23,000 objects are used like satellites, most of them can be classified as space junk. This includes old rocket stages, space mission components that were intentionally or accidentally left in space, and other artificial debris created by collisions, collapses, and explosions.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/home/science/desi-firm-digantara-patents-tech-to-create-space-map-a-la-google-maps/articleshow/86017166.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos