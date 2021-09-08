The iPhone 13 will be available on September 14th, the biggest Apple event in 2021.





Apple This story is part of an Apple Event that covers the latest news from Apple headquarters.

Apple’s next event will likely take place on September 14th at 10am EST (1pm EST, 6pm BST) as it is likely to announce the slate for the next device, such as the Apple Watch Series 7 and iPhone 13. The company confirmed on Tuesday. The event, like all previous events over the past year and a half, will be held entirely online amid ongoing concerns about pandemics. (Here’s what we currently know about the iPhone 13 release date and what else we can expect from Apple’s September event.)

Apple’s invitation contains the phrase “California Streaming.” It features a neon outline of the Apple logo against the backdrop of a mountain range silhouette.

The company’s flashy September event is the most important event of the year, setting up a product lineup for the holiday shopping season. Last year, Apple held three major product releases in the second half of the year, separating the announcements of the latest Apple Watch, iPad, iPhone, and Mac computers. This release helped push Apple’s sales and profits to the highest levels and set revenue records for its iPhone, iPad, and Mac computers.

It’s unclear which product Apple will unveil, and whether Apple will repeat last year’s tactic of hosting multiple events throughout the second half of the year. iPhone 13 will almost certainly come out. The rumored Apple Watch 7 may be the same.

But every product launch shines uniquely last year. The iPhone 12, in particular, has hit a wave of upgrade purchases, partly due to its new 5G wireless connectivity and improved look. In his review before last year’s release, CNET’s Patrick Holland calls the iPhone 12 one of the most rated phones in history. “5G support, a new striking design, an improved camera, and four different models all combine to make the iPhone 12 an absolute unit,” he writes.

Another prominent thing about Apple last year was its computer. Apple launched a major technology transition last fall, switching the minds of microprocessing for MacBook Air and MacBook Pro laptops, and Mac Mini desktops. Apple has decided to abandon the industry giant Intel chips and instead rely on technology designed by a team that manufactures microprocessors for the iPhone. Apple’s new M1 chip, as the name implies, has been praised by reviewers like Dan Ackerman of CNET, citing device speed and battery life. Customers also like them, according to Apple, helping to push Mac sales to record levels.

Apple will announce a next-generation homemade chip rumored to be called the M1X this fall. The new technology is expected to help pull more computers away from the Intel chips that Apple still depends on. Apple said it expects Intel-powered Mac computers to continue to be sold with new technology for another year or so.

Apple may also talk about some of its new augmented reality tricks. Like the previous invitation, it has an AR gimmick that creates a mixed reality portal.

