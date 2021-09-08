Google is behind the ability to allow someone to track all your movements





Imagine lending your smartphone to a friend. They sign in to their Google account on your device. A few weeks later, he or she realized that he or she could use the Google Maps timeline feature to track all movements, even when signed out of the device.

Security researchers discovered this vulnerability after borrowing his wife’s phone. He tried to warn Google about a security flaw. But Google basically told him not to worry about it.

The tech giant said his ability to track his wife’s location history was, as he thought, actually a legitimate feature rather than a bug. Google is famous for tracking user movements, but this particular feature has some nasty cyberstalking potential. Scroll down to turn off this feature.

Here is the inside story

Last year, more creep than ever was using technology to track unknown victims. According to Malwarebytes, stalking wear increased by 565% from January to December 2020. Spyware app usage increased by 1,055% last year.

It’s so common that multiple people are asking for help at the Kim Command Show. A stranger stalked his mother and daughter and afflicted them every day.

Another woman, Sasha, felt like she couldn’t go anywhere without her husband’s knowledge. She tried everything to protect her privacy, from removing unfamiliar apps to resetting the phone to factory settings. He just laughed when she asked him to stop chasing her.

Kim told Sasha that Google Maps was the most likely culprit. The app will work even if you don’t have a Google account associated with it. It uses the GPS position of your phone to see where you are and where you have been in the last few years. Click here or click here to turn off this tracking.

Google Maps timeline feature tracks your movements

Most spyware apps require someone to install a spooky app on your phone when you’re not looking. However, Google Maps Timeline requires very little technical knowledge. When security researcher Pieter Arntz logged in to his Google account on his wife’s phone, he forgot to log out of Google Play.

I received an update a few days ago and was listing places that weren’t nearby, but I knew my wife was nearby, he wrote on the Malwarebytes blog. Then suddenly it dawned to me: I was actually receiving location updates from my wife’s phone and my phone.

Even after he logged out of Google Play on his wife’s phone, this issue didn’t go away. This is because when I logged in, my Google account was added to my wife’s phone account. The account was not deleted after logging out. Therefore, he was inadvertently allowed to track her movements.

Fortunately, Arntz was instrumental in giving his wife privacy by logging out. But think about how common spyware is and how often spouses use stalkerware to psychologically afflict their victims. Tap or click here for stalkerware apps that iOS and Android users need to be aware of.

Here’s how his wife regained her privacy

When logging out of his account on her phone didn’t work, Arntz sought another solution. Eventually, he discovered that Android users could stop the tracking issue by following these steps:

[設定]Go to[アカウントとバックアップを選択]Tap[アカウントの管理]Tap. Delete accounts that aren’t yours so they won’t be tracked.

If you want to know more about the tricky world of tech tracking, check out the articles below.

