Lenovo is restarting Chromebook Duet with 13.3 inch OLED screen





More than a year after its announcement, the sequel to Chromebook Duet, which defines the Lenovo category, is here. The Chromebook Duet 5 (branded as the IdeaPad Duet 5 Chromebook outside of North America) is a head-on rethink of the removable budget-focused Duet, which is the most interesting because of its high price and new processor. Is a 13.3 inch OLED. screen.

Lenovo states that Duet 5 is likely to be the first of several additions to the Duet line in its ambitious effort to bring removable form factors to multiple price points. The company will continue to sell 10.1-inch duets (for the time being).

2-in-1 Chrome OS tablet with removable keyboard

According to Lenovo, the new OLED display aims to cover 100% of the DCI-P3’s color gamut, emit 70% less blue light than LCD panels, and provide a great entertainment experience. OLED has long been a luxury symbol in the PC space, with a starting price of $ 429.99, the Duet 5 will arguably be one of the most affordable laptops to date with this technology.

This Chromebook is part of the wave of thin and lightweight OLED laptops recently announced throughout the industry. Lenovo has also added Windows-powered OLED models to the IdeaPad line, and Asus has equipped many consumer and enterprise lines, including budget-focused VivoBooks and ultra-portable ZenBooks, with this technology. The OLED epidemic is not from thin air. Samsung, the world’s largest OLED vendor, announced in January that it will begin mass production of laptop-sized 90Hz OLED screens this year.

This is the blue of the abyss. Image: Lenovo

The Chromebook Duet 5 features the Qualcomms Snapdragon 7c Gen2 computing platform announced in May. The chip is designed for entry-level laptops and recently appeared on Samsung’s $ 349 Galaxy Book Go. Reviewers have found it a bit slower so far, but Chrome OS doesn’t need to run as much as Windows.

The removable form factor is most commonly associated with Microsoft Surface Pro devices and has appeared on various laptop lines this year. Asus is currently selling the Chromebook Detachable CM3. This is Duet’s direct (albeit more expensive) competitor with a stylus garage and a kickstand that folds both vertically and horizontally. At the other end of the price range is the HP $ 1,629 Elite Folio, which also has a Snapdragon processor (but running Windows and covered in leather). Earlier this year, Lenovo tested the form factor on an X-series ThinkPad with an X12 Detachable and included the more powerful Intel Core i5.

Still, many of the reasons for making the original Duet such an attractive purchase were its low price, portability, and outstanding battery life. (In testing, there was more than 11 hours of continuous work.) Duet 5 is heavier and considerably more expensive than the smaller Duet. (Predecessors start at $ 279.) Duet 5 has a different processor than Duet and a screen that consumes more power than before, so battery life is a question mark. (Lenovo’s recent attempt at the OLED removable ThinkPad X1 Fold had some problems in that area.) The 13.3-inch OLED screen certainly looks great, but its good value is another. Whether to talk.

Chromebook Duet 5 will be available in October.

