Music, Memories, Mental Health: A tribute to Avicii





Today’s Google Doodle celebrates the life and legacy of Swedish DJ, record producer and songwriter Tim Bergling, whose stage name Avicii was his 32nd birthday. From producing hits that surpass international charts to headlining festivals around the world, Tim will be forever remembered as one of the pioneers and most influential visionaries of electronic dance music.

In 2018, Tim died of suicide at the age of 28 after suffering from mental health problems. In his memory, Tims’ father class and his mother Anki started a foundation to raise awareness and deal with the mental health stigma of young people. Timberg Ring Foundation.

To remember Tim for the day and learn more about mental health, we talked to Tim’s father, Class Bergling.

Tell us about Tim in your own words. How do you remember him?

Class: Tim was a kind and open person, full of energy, stubbornness and honesty. He has special attributes, and if you look at the documentary about his life, you’ll also find that he wasn’t really built for fame in the way he was exposed to it.

Despite his success and fame, he remained humble and treated people with kindness and equal respect.

Did you ever understand his musical talent?

Klas: When Tim was about 10 years old, he sang the Swedish national anthem with all his might. He was really alive at that moment, and it was at this time that I first realized that there was something special there.

As part of a generation never grown up in house music, I saw it as a monotonous, repetitive beat. When I started the power walk early in Tims’ career, I listened to his music and realized how beautiful melodies were captured in the songs. This is really music and it was at that moment that I started to need it to move me. Tim has produced more melodic songs over the years, and Bromance has been one of the most striking of his talent for me.

Did you have any particular moments in Tim’s career that you were particularly proud of?

Klas: Tim was a very special person. I was always proud of him being him. As for his musical achievements, I will never forget when he played in a park called Strmparterren in Stockholm early in his career. Hed clearly told me not to come because it might not have been so cool to have your dad at that age, but he went and hid behind a tree anyway. It’s been a wonderful night. I remember being surprised, surprised, and very proud. Later, when I came to find him behind the scenes, he was very happy that I came.

A particularly proud moment was when Tim played at the Avicii Arena. Today it was named Avicii Arena to pay more attention to mental health. I decided to sit and experience completely alone, just as the whole family did. Watch him play at the Summer Burst Festival at the Stockholm Olympic Stadium. He performed brilliantly in both shows. They had a great night.

