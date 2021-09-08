Surviving Mars, a city builder of science fiction, has free access to Steam for a very limited time





The surviving Mars has returned under active development support, and the first DLC of a gentle resumption has just landed. Is there a better way to get new content purchased than to offer the original game for free? That’s exactly what publisher Paradox does, but if you need a free gift, we recommend that you request it promptly.

Get Surviving Mars for free on Steam now. This started as a 24-hour promotion and needs to be addressed promptly. We will run out of time on Wednesday, September 8th at 10am PDT / 1pm EDT / 6pm BST. Once billed, it will remain in your Steam library forever, just like a game you bought with real money.

This promotion runs in parallel with the launch of Below & Beyond, the main work of Surviving Mars DLC, which was released for the first time in two years. As the name implies, it allows you to take your colony underground or depart for an asteroid to collect more esoteric resources.

For other city construction games and free PC games, you can follow these links.

{“schema”: {“page”: {“content”: {“headline”: “Sci-fi city builder Surviving Mars is available for free on Steam for a very limited time”, “type”: “news”, “category”: “surviving-mars”}, “user”: {“loginstatus”: false}, “game”: {“publisher”: “Paradox Interactive”, “genre”: “Strategy Gamer”, “title”: “Surviving Mars”, “Genre”:[“Strategy Gamer”,”Simulation”]}}}}

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pcgamesn.com/surviving-mars/free-game-steam The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos