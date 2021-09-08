30 Tech Startups from 13 Asian Countries and Regions Competing for AEA2021 Innovation Awards





Chiba, Japan-(BUSINESSWIRE)-The Asian Entrepreneur Award Steering Committee today announced that it will hold the Asian Entrepreneur Award 2021 Event (AEA 2021) from October 27th to 28th. The Asian Entrepreneurs Award is in its 10th year and recognizes and recognizes the innovation of young entrepreneurs and technology start-ups throughout Asia.

AEA 2021 brings together 30 start-ups from across Asia to provide solutions in the areas of healthcare, work and lifestyle innovation and sustainability. All of these are important issues worldwide. During the event, startups will give business presentations introducing services and products, and winners will be selected based on a variety of criteria. These include innovation, the social and economic impact of products and services, commercial viability, the potential for collaboration with Japanese companies, and the opportunity to expand your business in Japan. The entire event will be held online.

For more information on the event, please visit https://aea2021online.peatix.com/.

Since 2012, more than 200 tech startups from 14 Asian countries and territories have introduced their solutions at AEA.

Since its launch in 2012, AEA has provided a stage for promising entrepreneurs and start-ups in rapidly growing Asian countries and territories to showcase business ideas and technologies aimed at addressing social issues. To date, a total of 217 tech startups from 14 Asian countries and territories have participated in the AEA event. All applicants are nominated by major prominent institutions such as the Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) and the University of Tokyo, as well as incubators, accelerators, universities and other institutions that support start-ups in their respective countries and regions.

AEA2021 will provide 1.5 months of mentoring sessions and access to the online community to accelerate startups’ entry into the Japanese market.

The AEA2021 event features several new initiatives to further accelerate collaboration between Japanese companies and participating startups. This year, we will receive a 1.5-month mentoring aimed at brushing up our business plans for the Japanese market to increase the likelihood that startups will enter the Japanese market. This is expected to help entrants better understand the market and facilitate collaboration with future Japanese partners.

Last year, the first AEA to be held completely online, AEA2020 brought a total of 51 matching opportunities and 31 meetings between start-ups and participating Japanese companies. Aiming to promote even greater collaboration this year, AEA2021 will offer additional business matching sessions that provide an opportunity for deeper discussion. There will also be communities and rallies that will allow startups to expand their network. Start-ups that attended previous AEA events took advantage of these opportunities to accelerate business development, and some start-ups successfully achieved IPOs and discussed M & A.

AEA2021 also enhances the online networking and community building opportunities offered to participants using the chat tool Slack, consisting of more than 200 startups, Japanese companies, sponsors, and overseas who participated in previous AEA events. Enables a new online community. Recommender. This will provide an opportunity for continuous business collaboration between Japanese companies and start-ups after the event. This includes opportunities for direct communication, building relationships with overseas nominees, and disseminating information about the efforts of Japanese companies themselves to support startups.

Grameen Bank founder and Nobel Peace Prize-winning Dr. Muhammad Yunus shares a vision of social business

To commemorate the 10th anniversary of AEA, this year’s event will feature a special keynote speech by Dr. Muhammad Yunus, a vision of social business business established to address specific social or environmental issues and next-generation leadership. Share Dr. Yunus, a social entrepreneur in Bangladesh, was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2006 for the creation of the Grameen Bank, which pioneered the concept of microcredit and microfinance with the aim of alleviating poverty and promoting peace. Dr. Yunus also received the Olympic Laurel for his work at the Yunus Sports Hub, a global social business network that creates solutions both inside and outside sports.

Kashiwanoha Smart City, which hosts events and is the starting point for startups to enter the Japanese market

In the Kashiwanoha area, we are promoting an urban development model under the three themes of “environmental coexistence,” “health and longevity,” and “creation of new industries.” In 2019, Kashiwanoha will launch an initiative aimed at accelerating the creation of new industries, and the entire city will serve as a platform for companies and organizations to test and demonstrate. So far, start-ups attending AEA events have used Kashiwanoha as a starting point for entry into the Japanese market, demonstrating solutions, and some start-ups have since secured their commercial production. Was there. Japanese companies are using Kashinoha as a demonstration facility when seeking collaboration with startups.

program

Day 1: October 27

13: 00-14: 00: Greetings from the organizer / Orientation

14: 00-17: 00: Semifinal session

Day 2: October 28th

13: 00-16: 00: Finalist announcement / final session

16: 00-18: 30: AEA 10th Anniversary Special Program

18: 30-19: 00: Announcement of final results

