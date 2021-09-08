Owlstone Medical exceeds $ 50 million in funding round-Med-Tech Innovation





Owlstone Medical, a respiratory biopsy specialist for early disease detection and precision medical applications, has completed a Series D funding round.

This high level of interest in financing has led the company to significantly exceed its $ 50 million target, securing $ 58 million in funding (approximately $ 42 million) and raising a total of $ 150 million (approximately $ 1). Over $ 909 million). ) Since its establishment in 2016.

The round is led by repeater Holizons Ventures, who currently holds the seat of the Owlstone Medicals Board, and is attended by other prominent new investors from Asia, the Middle East and the United States.

Owlstone Medical has developed its own platform for Breath Biopsy. It can be used for both routine diagnostic tests and biomarker discovery. Today, the company provides research products and services to pharmaceutical and academic institutions and makes money by having a strong pipeline of research use-only (RUO) panels and diagnostic tests in the development of lung, liver and respiratory diseases. I have. This funding will accelerate the development and commercialization of these tests and facilitate further advances in the Breath Biopsy platform.

Billy Boyle, Founder and CEO of Owlstone Medical, said: The launch of the Respiratory Disease RUO Panel and the publication of key research findings on liver disease have made significant strides in the test pipeline. It will partner with Functional Gut Diagnostics to provide clinical trials for SIBO (small intestinal bacterial overgrowth) and food intolerance. We are excited to get the support of our highly respected investors as we strive to make a significant impact on patient outcomes. We are very pleased to welcome the efficient provision of healthcare resources and the experience and insights of Holizons Patrick Zhang to the Board of Directors.

Patrick Zhang of Horizons Ventures said: “Precise biomarkers collected non-invasively will be important screening and diagnostic tools for future medical care. Owlstone Medical’s innovative breath biopsy technology measures health effectively and painlessly. , Protect. “

