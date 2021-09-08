Lenovo Launches Global Everything-as-a-Service Strategy | Work





Today, at the annual Tech World event, Lenovo announced the evolution of its consumption-based business model and introduced Lenovo TruScale, a new portfolio that offers everything as a service. The announcement continues to transform Lenovo into a new era where consumers and business leaders need new solutions and technologies to face unprecedented changes in business, education, and life. It’s part of that.

Lenovo is a true global solution that extends the TruScale brand beyond infrastructure services, bringing all services as a service under one umbrella and everything from pockets to the cloud in a single contract framework. Provide. Lenovo TruScale embodies the company’s vision and transformation for the next reality in response to the growing global demand for smarter technologies in a new era of hybrid work and learning.

Digital transformation is accelerating faster than ever, and companies are struggling to keep up with the speed of innovation. Kenwon, president of the Solutions & Services Group, hears from the CIO every day that the organization’s technology needs are evolving every 12-18 months. With Lenovo TruScale, customers can expect a single accountability for one solution, one provider, one contract framework, and everything as a service.

Lenovo TruScale is a service that provides enterprises of all sizes with the flexibility they need to stay competitive with a scalable, cloud-like consumption model and predictable payment options to include hardware and services. Provides all platforms as. This transition to a fully integrated as-a-service strategy enables one company’s Lenovo vision to address common business challenges and give IT leaders the performance and flexibility to pay as they grow. Offers. With Lenovo TruScale, your IT leader’s infrastructure solution is fully managed, giving you the benefits of an on-premises cloud environment and the peace of mind of managing your data in a hybrid environment.

According to research, the market as a service is growing four times as much as the total addressable market for IT services as a whole. In three years, the as-a-service model accounted for 12% of enterprise x86 server spending and more than 50% of new enterprise storage spending, with a CAGR of 1% to 40% two years ago and about 17% of commercial PCs. Grow with spending. And it’s growing at a CAGR of 50%. 1

As the world moves to flexible work, learning, and a model that connects from anywhere, organizations that adopt smarter technologies designed for hybrid reality will benefit from this transition. This includes device and work platform flexibility, on-demand support when and where you need it, customizable solutions across your organization, and many from Lenovo’s existing Device-as-a-Service solutions. Need the benefits of recognizing. Lenovo DaaS, now part of the new TruScale, combines Lenovo’s best end-to-end technology with lifecycle services and support with convenient financing to reduce total cost of ownership for customers in the latest IT environment. We will continue to help you move to.

Lenovo is building new ways to bring as-a-service to market and provide ultimate flexibility in how organizations leverage IT infrastructure, services, and software. Strategic alliances with other market leaders give customers a public cloud experience in the security and control of their on-premises solutions. As part of this new platform, Lenovo is working with key infrastructure partners Deloitte, VMWare, Intel, and DaaS security partners Absolute Software and SentinelOne to include hybrid cloud solutions for Edge to Cloud environments. We provide dynamic products to our organizations. Access to class-managed security solutions and the latest storage infrastructure innovations for the life of your data, and the ability to expand your storage capacity on demand.

Lenovo’s approach as a service helps meet market demand for responsive and reliable hybrid cloud operations. Deloitte Global CEO Punit Renjen said:

Find out more about TruScales’ latest products at TechWorld, Lenovo’s annual global innovation event.

Lenovo (HKSE: 992) (ADR: LNVGY) is a Fortune Global 500 company with US $ 60 billion in revenue serving customers in 180 markets around the world. Focusing on the bold vision of delivering smarter technology to everyone, powering and empowering millions of customers daily (through devices and infrastructure) (through solutions, services and software) We are developing technology that will change the world. A sustainable digital society for everyone everywhere. For more information, please visit https://www.lenovo.com and read the latest news on StoryHub.

