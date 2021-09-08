First Impressions of Samsung Galaxy A52s: Built on Performance





Samsung’s recent Midrange Galaxy A Series phones focus on design and functionality rather than power and performance. The Galaxy A52 (review) definitely looked like a mid-range smartphone, but it was a bit inferior in performance compared to its competitors. With the new Galaxy A52s, Samsung has replaced the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC with a high-end Snapdragon 778G. This also means that the Galaxy A52s supports 5G. Is this enough to adopt recently released smartphones such as the Realme GT Master Edition and Realme GT? Do both have competitive price tags? I’ve been using the Samsung Galaxy A52s for a few hours and this is my first impression.

The Samsung Galaxy A52s is a mid-year upgrade to the Galaxy A52, launched in March of this year. The price of Galaxy A52s is Rs. 35,999 in India with basic 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variants. There is an 8GB RAM variant with the same amount of storage and the price is Rs. 37,499. Interestingly, both variants are currently sold for about Rs. Currently 33,990 on Amazon. For review, I received an 8GB RAM variant of this smartphone with an Awesome White finish. Also available on Awesome Black and Awesome Violet.

Samsung Galaxy A52s features a super AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz

In terms of design, the Galaxy A52s look the same as the Galaxy A52. It has a plastic frame and a polycarbonate back panel. The matte finish back panel is a little luxurious. The camera layout looks very modern and minimalist, with the camera lens cutouts prominent, but the rest of the module blends into the back.

There is a 6.5 inch Full HD + Super AMOLED display with a perforated cutout for selfie cameras. The display refresh rate increases from 90Hz on the Galaxy A52 up to 120Hz. This should appeal to gamers. The bezel looks thinner on the sides than the top and bottom. The Galaxy A52s has a stereo speaker setup, and the earpiece doubles as a secondary speaker. There’s also a 3.5mm headphone jack next to the USB Type-C port on the bottom. Like the Galaxy A52, this phone has a dustproof and water resistant IP67 rating.

There are no changes to the camera specifications. There are primary 64 megapixel cameras with optical image stabilization (OIS), 12 megapixel ultra wide angle cameras, 5 megapixel macro cameras, and 5 megapixel depth sensors. Self-portrait photos are processed by a 32-megapixel front camera. The Galaxy A52s has a 4,500mAh battery that supports 25W fast charging. However, like the Galaxy A52, the box only has a 15W charger. The phone runs OneUI 3.0, which is based on Android 11.

The back panel of Samsung Galaxy A52s is made of polycarbonate, which gives it a slightly luxurious feel.

Given its hardware, the Samsung Galaxy A52s seems to be a solid competitor located between the high end of the midrange segment and the low end of the premium segment. Prices starting with Rs. With a base 6GB RAM variant of 35,999 in India, the Galaxy A52 seems to have many benefits, including an updated processor, stereo speakers, a modern design, and an IP67 rating.

Qualcomm’s fresh and new Snapdragon 778G delivers outstanding performance, as seen in the Realme GT Master Edition (review) (Rs. 25,999 and above), and provides the A52 with the long-awaited performance bump along with 5G capabilities. However, Realme GT (First Impressions) offers the finest Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, and some other compelling options such as the OnePlus 9R (review) and Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro (review) are also available on the Rs. I am. At 40,000, Samsung still seems to be targeting people who prioritize design. As such, it depends heavily on the performance of the Galaxy A52s camera and whether it matches the quality obtained from competing low-cost premium devices. This is one of the things I will test in detail, so stay tuned for a complete review of the Samsung Galaxy A52s. It will be released soon.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://gadgets.ndtv.com/mobiles/reviews/samsung-galaxy-a52s-first-impressions-price-in-india-specs-performance-camera-battery-2533743 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos