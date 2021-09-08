Review: Say “OK Google” to the Pixel Buds A Series





Google hasn’t recently brought a Pixel smartphone to India, but recently launched a series of earphones, the Pixel Buds A series. This is especially suitable for services such as Google’s Pixel smartphones and assistants. But in many respects, the shoots are fairly normal. They provide reasonable sound, but they don’t seem to have any real outstanding features.

The design is very similar to the previous version, it is a small plastic case that looks like an egg but is easy to carry and light enough. The buds themselves are also very light and come out of the lightest ones when compared to many other buds. Of course, its biggest advantage is that it can be worn for long periods of time with little or no fatigue.

As standard on many earphones, the A-series comes with three sizes of eartips. The buds are actually in the ear canal, so a good fit is important. The material used for these buds is mainly plastic, but the buds don’t feel cheap. Dual tones of gray and white with a green option. But there are no other colors.

The bud has a small wing tip that is comfortable for some and not so comfortable for others. Google even suggests that you try different sized ear tips for each ear until you find a good seal and comfort. There is no active noise cancellation, only passive isolation. With this design, you can hear the surrounding sounds without much trouble, and you can pay attention to what is being played in the buds.

In terms of sound, the buds have little dynamic range and look fairly flat. EQ settings are available on Pixel smartphones. This makes a big difference. I immediately heard the change using Bass Boost. There is also an adaptive sound setting. This is very interesting. Increases or decreases the volume based on the surrounding sound. This is a response to persistent noise, not a one-time loud noise or noise. Buds are perfect for casual listening to music, podcasts, and phone calls.

For Android smartphones, you can download the Pixel Buds app. With this app, you can manage all your options, including touch controls, EQ, adaptive sound options, and of course firmware updates. With this app, you can check not only the battery status of the case but also the battery status of each bud individually. These settings are integrated into your Pixel device settings, so you don’t need a separate app. Unfortunately, there is no app for iOS devices where these buds work like other Bluetooth headsets.

The killer feature of these sprouts is to use your voice in the Google Assistant. It works really well. You can call the assistant only with HeyGoogle or OkGoogle. The assistant will start immediately and respond. You can also press and hold either bud. The bud reads the notification and waits for additional commands.

Overall, the buds are reasonably priced headphones, suitable for calls, casual listening, podcasts, comfortable to wear for extended periods of time, and integrated with an assistant. But there is no end to the competition around, at 9,999, they are still a bit expensive.

Pros: Lightweight, Google Assistant integration, comfortable

Cons: Expensive, no active noise cancellation, better options for competition

Price: 9,999 /-(Introduction price 8,999 /-)

